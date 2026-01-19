Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) back in 2021, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

PM 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 01/19/2021
$10,000

01/19/2021		   $27,041

01/16/2026
End date: 01/16/2026
Start price/share: $81.90
End price/share: $173.62
Starting shares: 122.10
Ending shares: 155.75
Dividends reinvested/share: $26.02
Total return: 170.41%
Average annual return: 22.04%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $27,041.89

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 22.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $27,041.89 today (as of 01/16/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 170.41% (something to think about: how might PM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Philip Morris International Inc paid investors a total of $26.02/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.88/share, we calculate that PM has a current yield of approximately 3.39%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.88 against the original $81.90/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.14%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Every day that you’re not selling an asset in your portfolio, you’re choosing to buy it.” — Sam Zell