“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2021, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASD: ORLY), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

ORLY 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/04/2021 $10,000



03/04/2021 $31,269



03/03/2026 End date: 03/03/2026 Start price/share: $30.02 End price/share: $93.87 Starting shares: 333.11 Ending shares: 333.11 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 212.69% Average annual return: 25.61% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $31,269.51

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 25.61%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $31,269.51 today (as of 03/03/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 212.69% (something to think about: how might ORLY shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If a speculator is correct half of the time, he is hitting a good average. Even being right 3 or 4 times out of 10 should yield a person a fortune if he has the sense to cut his losses quickly on the ventures where he is wrong.” — Bernard Baruch