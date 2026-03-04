“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2021, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASD: ORLY), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|03/04/2021
|
|End date:
|03/03/2026
|Start price/share:
|$30.02
|End price/share:
|$93.87
|Starting shares:
|333.11
|Ending shares:
|333.11
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|212.69%
|Average annual return:
|25.61%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$31,269.51
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 25.61%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $31,269.51 today (as of 03/03/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 212.69% (something to think about: how might ORLY shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“If a speculator is correct half of the time, he is hitting a good average. Even being right 3 or 4 times out of 10 should yield a person a fortune if he has the sense to cut his losses quickly on the ventures where he is wrong.” — Bernard Baruch