“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Apple Inc (NASD: AAPL) back in 2021. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

01/28/2026 End date: 01/28/2026 Start price/share: $131.96 End price/share: $256.44 Starting shares: 75.78 Ending shares: 77.84 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.75 Total return: 99.61% Average annual return: 14.83% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,965.35

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $19,965.35 today (as of 01/28/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 99.61% (something to think about: how might AAPL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Apple Inc paid investors a total of $4.75/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.04/share, we calculate that AAPL has a current yield of approximately 0.41%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.04 against the original $131.96/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.31%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The most important three words in investing is: â€œI don’t know.â€ If someone doesn’t say that to you then they are lying.” — James Altucher