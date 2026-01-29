“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Apple Inc (NASD: AAPL) back in 2021. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|01/29/2021
|
|End date:
|01/28/2026
|Start price/share:
|$131.96
|End price/share:
|$256.44
|Starting shares:
|75.78
|Ending shares:
|77.84
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$4.75
|Total return:
|99.61%
|Average annual return:
|14.83%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$19,965.35
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.83%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $19,965.35 today (as of 01/28/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 99.61% (something to think about: how might AAPL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Apple Inc paid investors a total of $4.75/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.04/share, we calculate that AAPL has a current yield of approximately 0.41%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.04 against the original $131.96/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.31%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The most important three words in investing is: â€œI don’t know.â€ If someone doesn’t say that to you then they are lying.” — James Altucher