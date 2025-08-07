One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering lululemon athletica inc (NASD: LULU) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

LULU 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/07/2015 $10,000



08/07/2015 $31,496



08/06/2025 End date: 08/06/2025 Start price/share: $62.37 End price/share: $196.51 Starting shares: 160.33 Ending shares: 160.33 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 215.07% Average annual return: 12.15% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $31,496.74

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.15%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $31,496.74 today (as of 08/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 215.07% (something to think about: how might LULU shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Sometimes buying early on the way down looks like being wrong, but it isn’t.” — Seth Klarman