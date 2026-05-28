“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a stock investment delivered returns through both business performance and shareholder distributions. For Qualcomm stock, that buy-and-hold period produced a strong total return, with gains driven by share price appreciation and the compounding effect of reinvested dividends.

Looking back to a purchase of Qualcomm Inc (NASD: QCOM) on 05/28/2021, the outcome over the subsequent five years illustrates how total return differs from price return alone. It also highlights two metrics that matter in longer holding periods: dividend reinvestment and yield on cost.

QCOM 5-Year Return Details

QCOM 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/28/2021 $10,000



05/28/2021 $19,347



05/27/2026 End date: 05/27/2026 Start price/share: $134.54 End price/share: $233.40 Starting shares: 74.33 Ending shares: 82.90 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.88 Total return: 93.48% Average annual return: 14.11% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,347.22

What a 5-Year Investment in Qualcomm Produced

On these assumptions, a $10,000 investment in QCOM made on 05/28/2021 grew to $19,347.22 by 05/27/2026. That equates to a total return of 93.48% and an annualized return of 14.11%.

The result is notable for two reasons. First, Qualcomm shares appreciated meaningfully over the period, rising from $134.54 to $233.40. Second, the investment return was enhanced by reinvesting dividends, which increased the share count from 74.33 shares to 82.90 shares. In other words, total return came from both capital appreciation and cash distributions that were put back to work.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Price Return vs. Total Return

For dividend-paying stocks, price performance alone does not capture the full investment outcome. Qualcomm’s share price gain over the period was substantial, but the total return was higher because dividends were reinvested into additional shares. That distinction matters most over multi-year holding periods, when compounding begins to have a visible effect on ending value.

In this case, Qualcomm paid a total of $15.88 per share in dividends during the five-year period. Reinvestment turned those cash payments into additional ownership, lifting the final share count and contributing to the ending portfolio value.

QCOM Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.68 per share, QCOM has a current yield of approximately 1.58% based on the ending share price of $233.40. That is the forward-looking cash yield implied by the current dividend rate and current stock price.

Yield on cost answers a different question: how much annual dividend income is the investment now producing relative to the original purchase price. Using the same $3.68 annualized dividend rate and the starting purchase price of $134.54, Qualcomm’s yield on cost works out to approximately 2.74%.

That measure does not indicate current valuation, but it does help show how a rising dividend can improve the income profile of a long-held position.

Key Takeaways From This Qualcomm Buy-and-Hold Example

QCOM turned $10,000 into $19,347.22 over five years on a total return basis.

The annualized return was 14.11%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 74.33 to 82.90.

Qualcomm paid $15.88 per share in dividends over the holding period.

At a $3.68 annualized dividend rate, the current yield is about 1.58%, while yield on cost is about 2.74%.

A five-year retrospective cannot answer how Qualcomm will perform over the next five years, but it does show the mechanics of long-term equity returns clearly: business results influence the stock price, dividends add to shareholder return, and reinvestment can materially improve the ending outcome.

“I make no attempt to forecast the market; my efforts are devoted to finding undervalued securities.” — Warren Buffett