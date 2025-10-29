“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|10/31/2005
|
|End date:
|10/28/2025
|Start price/share:
|$5.04
|End price/share:
|$33.19
|Starting shares:
|1,984.13
|Ending shares:
|1,984.13
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|558.53%
|Average annual return:
|9.88%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$65,839.29
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $65,839.29 today (as of 10/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 558.53% (something to think about: how might CNC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros