The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

CNC 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/31/2005 $10,000



10/31/2005 $65,839



10/28/2025 End date: 10/28/2025 Start price/share: $5.04 End price/share: $33.19 Starting shares: 1,984.13 Ending shares: 1,984.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 558.53% Average annual return: 9.88% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $65,839.29

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $65,839.29 today (as of 10/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 558.53% (something to think about: how might CNC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros