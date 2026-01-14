The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into CME Group (NASD: CME)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2006.

01/13/2026 End date: 01/13/2026 Start price/share: $76.40 End price/share: $268.45 Starting shares: 130.89 Ending shares: 259.81 Dividends reinvested/share: $91.08 Total return: 597.47% Average annual return: 10.20% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $69,782.65

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $69,782.65 today (as of 01/13/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 597.47% (something to think about: how might CME shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of CME’s total return these past 20 years has been the payment by CME Group of $91.08/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5/share, we calculate that CME has a current yield of approximately 1.86%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5 against the original $76.40/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.43%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“The investor’s chief problem, even his worst enemy, is likely to be himself.” — Benjamin Graham