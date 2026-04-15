“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

For long-term investors evaluating dividend stocks, Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN) offers a useful case study in the difference between price return and total return. Over the past decade, TSN shares were essentially flat on a price basis, but dividends and dividend reinvestment still produced a positive 10-year total return. That makes Tyson Foods a relevant example for investors focused on income, compounding, and the long-run economics of consumer staples and protein processing businesses.

TSN 10-Year Return Details

TSN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/15/2016 $10,000



04/15/2016 $12,739



04/14/2026 End date: 04/14/2026 Start price/share: $65.33 End price/share: $64.96 Starting shares: 153.07 Ending shares: 196.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $16.10 Total return: 27.36% Average annual return: 2.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,739.38

What a $10,000 Investment in Tyson Foods Became

A $10,000 investment in Tyson Foods on 04/15/2016 would have grown to $12,739.38 by 04/14/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 27.36% cumulative total return and an average annual return of 2.45%.

The key takeaway is that nearly all of the investor outcome came from cash distributions rather than stock price appreciation. TSN began the period at $65.33 per share and ended at $64.96, meaning the share price was effectively unchanged over the full decade. The positive return came from Tyson Foods’ dividend stream and the incremental share accumulation created by reinvestment.

These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

Over the 10-year period, Tyson Foods paid $16.10 per share in dividends. In this analysis, each dividend is assumed to be reinvested into additional TSN shares using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That process increased the share count from 153.07 shares to 196.05 shares.

For dividend investors, this illustrates a core principle of total-return investing:

Price return measures only the change in the stock price.

Total return includes dividends received.

Reinvested dividends can materially increase ending wealth even when the stock trades sideways.

In Tyson Foods’ case, reinvestment was the primary driver of value creation. Without dividends, the 10-year holding period would have produced little to no appreciation based on share price alone.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.04 per share, TSN has a current yield of approximately 3.14% using the ending share price cited above.

Investors also often look at yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the original entry price of $65.33 per share, Tyson Foods’ current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 4.81%.

In concise terms:

Current yield: annual dividend divided by the current share price.

annual dividend divided by the current share price. Yield on cost: annual dividend divided by the original purchase price.

Yield on cost can be a useful way to measure income growth from a long-held position, although it should not replace forward-looking valuation work. For new buyers, the more relevant figure is the current yield combined with expectations for earnings, free cash flow, capital allocation, and dividend sustainability.

How to Interpret Tyson Foods’ 10-Year Return

Tyson Foods operates in a mature, cyclical, margin-sensitive part of the food industry. As one of the largest U.S. protein companies, its results are influenced by factors such as feed costs, livestock and poultry supply dynamics, export demand, consumer purchasing patterns, labor costs, and the spread between input costs and realized pricing. That operating backdrop helps explain why long-term returns in meat and prepared foods can be more uneven than those of some other consumer staples businesses.

For investors analyzing TSN today, the 2016-to-2026 return profile highlights several practical points:

Income mattered more than multiple expansion. The investment worked primarily as a dividend compounding story, not as a capital gains story.

The investment worked primarily as a dividend compounding story, not as a capital gains story. Flat share prices do not necessarily mean flat investor outcomes. Reinvested cash distributions can still generate a positive total return over time.

Reinvested cash distributions can still generate a positive total return over time. Business quality and cycle exposure both matter. In commodity-linked food processing, earnings volatility can limit valuation rerating even when the company remains profitable and shareholder-friendly.

That is why total return analysis is especially important for dividend-paying stocks like Tyson Foods. Looking only at the stock chart would understate what a patient shareholder actually earned.

“Cash combined with courage in a time of crisis is priceless.” — Warren Buffett