“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASD: UAL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|11/11/2015
|
|End date:
|11/10/2025
|Start price/share:
|$59.64
|End price/share:
|$96.14
|Starting shares:
|167.67
|Ending shares:
|167.67
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|61.20%
|Average annual return:
|4.89%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$16,123.32
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.89%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $16,123.32 today (as of 11/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 61.20% (something to think about: how might UAL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Finding the best person or the best organization to invest your money is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll ever make.” — Bill Gross