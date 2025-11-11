“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASD: UAL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

11/10/2025 End date: 11/10/2025 Start price/share: $59.64 End price/share: $96.14 Starting shares: 167.67 Ending shares: 167.67 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 61.20% Average annual return: 4.89% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,123.32

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.89%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $16,123.32 today (as of 11/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 61.20% (something to think about: how might UAL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Finding the best person or the best organization to invest your money is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll ever make.” — Bill Gross