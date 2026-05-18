“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year investment in Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASD: IDXX) produced a standout result. Based on the figures below, a $10,000 investment made on 05/18/2016 would have grown to $59,854.78 by 05/15/2026, driven entirely by share-price appreciation rather than dividend income. That equates to a total return of 498.65% and an average annual return of 19.60%.

The result is notable not simply because the ending value is almost six times the original investment, but because it illustrates how sustained compounding in a high-quality growth business can shape long-term equity returns. IDEXX has historically operated in veterinary diagnostics, software, and related services, areas that have benefited from recurring demand, high customer retention, and a meaningful installed-base dynamic.

IDXX 10-Year Return Details

IDXX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/18/2016 $10,000



05/18/2016 $59,854



05/15/2026 End date: 05/15/2026 Start price/share: $88.33 End price/share: $528.79 Starting shares: 113.21 Ending shares: 113.21 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 498.65% Average annual return: 19.60% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $59,854.78

What Drove the Return

The mechanics of this outcome are straightforward: IDEXX did not pay a dividend over the measurement period, so the gain came from capital appreciation alone. The share count remained unchanged at 113.21, and the increase in value reflects the stock price rising from $88.33 to $528.79.

That matters because it highlights the source of shareholder returns. In some long-term investments, total return depends heavily on dividends and reinvestment. In IDEXX’s case, the investment thesis was more closely tied to earnings growth, margin expansion, durable market positioning, and the market’s willingness to continue assigning a premium valuation to those characteristics.

Key Takeaways From the 10-Year Investment

A $10,000 investment became $59,854.78 over roughly 10 years.

Total return was 498.65%.

Average annual return was 19.60%.

No dividends were paid or reinvested, so returns came entirely from stock-price appreciation.

The result underscores the long-term impact of compounding when a company sustains business momentum over many years.

Why IDEXX Has Been a Notable Long-Term Compounder

IDEXX is best known for its position in animal health diagnostics, particularly within veterinary practices. Businesses in this category can benefit from several favorable structural traits: recurring testing demand, consumables revenue, software integration, and switching costs that can support customer retention once a clinic adopts a workflow. Those attributes can translate into resilient revenue quality and, over time, attractive returns on capital.

Long-duration winners often combine industry exposure with execution discipline. For IDEXX, the market has historically rewarded a business model tied to companion animal care, where spending patterns can be relatively stable and where diagnostics and software can become deeply embedded in daily clinical operations. While valuation multiples can fluctuate materially over shorter periods, a decade-long return of this magnitude typically reflects substantial underlying business progress rather than sentiment alone.

A Practical Interpretation of the Numbers

Annualized returns are especially useful because they put long-term performance into context. A 498.65% total return is striking, but the 19.60% average annual return is the more informative figure when comparing this investment with other stocks, indexes, or alternative uses of capital. Over long periods, even a few percentage points of additional annual return can create a large gap in ending wealth.

That said, historical performance does not by itself indicate that future returns will follow the same path. A stock that compounds at a high rate for one decade may face a different combination of growth rates, competitive conditions, margin pressures, and valuation starting points in the next. For long-term analysis, the central question is not only what the stock did, but what business drivers supported that result and whether they remain intact.

The above figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

“Be fearful when others are greedy; be greedy when others are fearful.” — Warren Buffett