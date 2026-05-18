A 20-year buy-and-hold investment in American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) illustrates how long-term total return is built through a combination of share-price appreciation, dividend income, and the compounding effect of reinvestment. Looking back to May 2006, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in AXP held through May 2026 produced a materially larger ending value, despite the market cycles, credit stress, and economic disruptions that occurred during the period.

American Express occupies a distinctive position within financial services. Its business mixes payments, lending, and a closed-loop card network model, giving it exposure both to consumer and commercial spending and to credit performance. Over long periods, outcomes for AXP shareholders have reflected not only revenue growth and profitability, but also the resilience of its brand, customer base, and capital return profile.

AXP 20-Year Total Return Snapshot

Using the return assumptions shown below, including dividend reinvestment, American Express generated an annualized return of 11.06% over the 20-year period examined.

AXP 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/18/2006 $10,000



05/18/2006 $81,546



05/15/2026 End date: 05/15/2026 Start price/share: $51.91 End price/share: $313.48 Starting shares: 192.64 Ending shares: 260.17 Dividends reinvested/share: $28.42 Total return: 715.59% Average annual return: 11.06% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $81,546.07

On these assumptions, a $10,000 investment grew to $81,546.07 as of 05/15/2026. That equates to a cumulative total return of 715.59%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Long-Term Return

The result was not driven by price appreciation alone. Over the period shown, American Express also paid meaningful cash dividends, and reinvesting those distributions increased the share count from 192.64 shares to 260.17 shares. That increase in ownership helped lift the ending value beyond what a price-only calculation would show.

In total, the exercise assumes $28.42 per share in dividends were reinvested over the 20 years. Reinvestment matters because each dividend payment purchases incremental shares, which can then generate future dividends of their own. Over long holding periods, that compounding effect can become a significant contributor to total return, even for stocks with moderate current yields.

In Brief: Why Dividend Reinvestment Changes the Outcome

Cash dividends add to shareholder return alongside price gains.

Reinvested dividends increase the number of shares owned over time.

A larger share count can materially improve ending portfolio value over multi-decade periods.

Total return therefore provides a more complete measure than share-price performance alone.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.8/share, AXP has a current yield of approximately 1.21%. Current yield measures the annual dividend relative to the current share price and is the most common way to assess a stock’s present income profile.

A separate concept is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the original entry price of $51.91 per share, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 2.33%.

Current Yield vs. Yield on Cost

The distinction is straightforward:

Current yield: annual dividend divided by the current share price.

annual dividend divided by the current share price. Yield on cost: annual dividend divided by the original purchase price.

Current yield is useful for evaluating the stock today. Yield on cost is useful for understanding how an income stream has grown relative to the initial capital committed.

Why the Time Horizon Matters for American Express

A 20-year holding period in a financial stock is rarely a smooth experience. For American Express, that span includes the global financial crisis, periods of changing credit conditions, interest-rate cycles, and shifts in consumer spending behavior. The buy-and-hold result shown here demonstrates that long-duration equity returns can remain attractive even when the path includes significant volatility.

It also underscores a broader point about high-quality compounding businesses: long-term shareholder outcomes depend less on any single year and more on the durability of the franchise, the company’s ability to generate earnings across cycles, and disciplined capital allocation over time.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.” — John Rockefeller