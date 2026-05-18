“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is long enough to show whether a stock’s return came primarily from price appreciation, dividend income, or a combination of both. For Honeywell International Inc (NASD: HON), the answer over the period beginning in May 2021 was relatively modest capital appreciation supplemented by meaningful dividend reinvestment. In this review, the focus is Honeywell’s five-year total return and what a $10,000 investment made in 2021 would have been worth by mid-May 2026.

HON 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/18/2021 $10,000



05/18/2021 $11,285



05/15/2026 End date: 05/15/2026 Start price/share: $209.54 End price/share: $213.24 Starting shares: 47.72 Ending shares: 52.92 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.36 Total return: 12.85% Average annual return: 2.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,285.02

Honeywell 5-Year Investment Result

Based on the figures above, a $10,000 investment in Honeywell on 05/18/2021 would have grown to $11,285.02 by 05/15/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 12.85% and an annualized return of 2.45%.

The outcome is notable because Honeywell’s share price changed only modestly over the period, rising from $209.54 to $213.24. Most of the difference between the starting and ending investment values came from dividend income and the compounding effect of reinvestment rather than from multiple expansion or strong price momentum.

What Drove Honeywell’s Total Return?

Honeywell’s five-year total return was shaped by two distinct components:

Share price appreciation: The stock price increased by $3.70 per share over the holding period, a relatively small capital gain versus the initial purchase price.

The stock price increased by $3.70 per share over the holding period, a relatively small capital gain versus the initial purchase price. Dividend reinvestment: Investors received $20.36 per share in dividends over the period examined, and reinvesting those payments increased the share count from 47.72 to 52.92.

This distinction matters. Price return alone would have been limited, but total return improved materially once cash distributions were included and reinvested. For dividend-paying industrial stocks, this is often the key difference between a flat-looking chart and a more respectable long-term holding result.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

In this calculation, dividends are assumed to be reinvested into additional Honeywell shares using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That assumption increased the investor’s share count by more than five shares over five years. Those extra shares then participated in subsequent dividend payments, creating a compounding effect.

Put simply, dividend reinvestment affects long-term performance in three ways:

It converts cash distributions into additional equity exposure.

It increases future dividend income because the investor owns more shares.

It can partially offset periods when the stock price is stagnant.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.76 per share, HON has a current dividend yield of approximately 2.23% based on the ending share price of $213.24.

A related measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2021 entry price of $209.54, the yield on cost is about 2.27%. This is a useful reminder that yield on cost can improve over time when a company raises its dividend, even if the original purchase yield was lower.

Key Takeaways From This Honeywell Investment

A $10,000 investment in Honeywell in May 2021 grew to $11,285.02 by May 2026 with dividends reinvested.

Total return was 12.85%, or 2.45% annualized.

The majority of the gain came from dividends and reinvestment rather than share price appreciation.

Honeywell’s income component helped support returns during a period of limited stock-price movement.

For investors evaluating Honeywell stock through a long-term total-return lens, the period illustrates a familiar pattern for mature industrial companies: dividend compounding can be an important contributor, but the overall result still depends heavily on the entry valuation and the pace of earnings and cash-flow growth over the holding period.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“While it might seem that anyone can be a value investor, the essential characteristics of this type of investor—patience, discipline, and risk aversion—may well be genetically determined.” — Seth Klarman