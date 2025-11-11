“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into McCormick & Co Inc (AMEX: MKC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

11/10/2025 End date: 11/10/2025 Start price/share: $93.45 End price/share: $64.31 Starting shares: 107.01 Ending shares: 118.30 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.88 Total return: -23.92% Average annual return: -5.32% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,608.36

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.32%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,608.36 today (as of 11/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -23.92% (something to think about: how might MKC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that McCormick & Co Inc paid investors a total of $7.88/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.8/share, we calculate that MKC has a current yield of approximately 2.80%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.8 against the original $93.45/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.00%.

“Don’t wait for the perfect time, you will wait forever. Always take advantage of the time you’re given and make it perfect.” — Daymond John