“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into McCormick & Co Inc (AMEX: MKC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|11/11/2020
|
|End date:
|11/10/2025
|Start price/share:
|$93.45
|End price/share:
|$64.31
|Starting shares:
|107.01
|Ending shares:
|118.30
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$7.88
|Total return:
|-23.92%
|Average annual return:
|-5.32%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,608.36
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.32%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,608.36 today (as of 11/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -23.92% (something to think about: how might MKC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that McCormick & Co Inc paid investors a total of $7.88/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.8/share, we calculate that MKC has a current yield of approximately 2.80%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.8 against the original $93.45/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.00%.
