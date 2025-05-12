Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASD: CZR), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

CZR 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 05/12/2015
$10,000

05/12/2015		   $39,378

05/09/2025
End date: 05/09/2025
Start price/share: $7.12
End price/share: $28.03
Starting shares: 1,404.49
Ending shares: 1,404.49
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 293.68%
Average annual return: 14.69%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $39,378.17

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.69%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $39,378.17 today (as of 05/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 293.68% (something to think about: how might CZR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:
“I think you have to learn that there’s a company behind every stock, and that there’s only one real reason why stocks go up. Companies go from doing poorly to doing well or small companies grow to large companies.” — Peter Lynch