“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASD: CZR), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|05/12/2015
|
|End date:
|05/09/2025
|Start price/share:
|$7.12
|End price/share:
|$28.03
|Starting shares:
|1,404.49
|Ending shares:
|1,404.49
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|293.68%
|Average annual return:
|14.69%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$39,378.17
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.69%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $39,378.17 today (as of 05/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 293.68% (something to think about: how might CZR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“I think you have to learn that there’s a company behind every stock, and that there’s only one real reason why stocks go up. Companies go from doing poorly to doing well or small companies grow to large companies.” — Peter Lynch