One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

WFC 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/12/2015 $10,000



05/12/2015 $17,358



05/09/2025 End date: 05/09/2025 Start price/share: $55.47 End price/share: $72.45 Starting shares: 180.28 Ending shares: 239.61 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.88 Total return: 73.60% Average annual return: 5.67% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,358.70

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.67%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $17,358.70 today (as of 05/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 73.60% (something to think about: how might WFC shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Wells Fargo & Co paid investors a total of $13.88/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that WFC has a current yield of approximately 2.21%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $55.47/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.98%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Confronted with a challenge to distill the secret of sound investment into three words, we venture the motto, Margin of Safety.” — Benjamin Graham