This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a ten year holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 10 years to 2015, investors considering an investment into shares of First Solar Inc (NASD: FSLR) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full ten year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

07/16/2025 End date: 07/16/2025 Start price/share: $43.95 End price/share: $166.82 Starting shares: 227.53 Ending shares: 227.53 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 279.57% Average annual return: 14.26% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $37,954.16

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $37,954.16 today (as of 07/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 279.57% (something to think about: how might FSLR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“If a speculator is correct half of the time, he is hitting a good average. Even being right 3 or 4 times out of 10 should yield a person a fortune if he has the sense to cut his losses quickly on the ventures where he is wrong.” — Bernard Baruch