The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASD: SWKS), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

SWKS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/03/2005 $10,000



10/03/2005 $135,140



09/30/2025 End date: 09/30/2025 Start price/share: $7.04 End price/share: $76.98 Starting shares: 1,420.45 Ending shares: 1,756.63 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.28 Total return: 1,252.25% Average annual return: 13.90% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $135,140.09

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.90%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $135,140.09 today (as of 09/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,252.25% (something to think about: how might SWKS shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Skyworks Solutions Inc paid investors a total of $20.28/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.84/share, we calculate that SWKS has a current yield of approximately 3.69%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.84 against the original $7.04/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 52.41%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected.” — George Soros