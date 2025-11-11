“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: MAA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

MAA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 11/11/2020 $10,000



11/11/2020 $11,739



11/10/2025 End date: 11/10/2025 Start price/share: $131.22 End price/share: $129.55 Starting shares: 76.21 Ending shares: 90.63 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.32 Total return: 17.41% Average annual return: 3.26% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,739.80

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,739.80 today (as of 11/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 17.41% (something to think about: how might MAA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc paid investors a total of $26.32/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.06/share, we calculate that MAA has a current yield of approximately 4.68%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.06 against the original $131.22/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.57%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham