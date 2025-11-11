“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: MAA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|11/11/2020
|
|End date:
|11/10/2025
|Start price/share:
|$131.22
|End price/share:
|$129.55
|Starting shares:
|76.21
|Ending shares:
|90.63
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$26.32
|Total return:
|17.41%
|Average annual return:
|3.26%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$11,739.80
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,739.80 today (as of 11/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 17.41% (something to think about: how might MAA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc paid investors a total of $26.32/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.06/share, we calculate that MAA has a current yield of approximately 4.68%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.06 against the original $131.22/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.57%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham