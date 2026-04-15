“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal far more about a business and its shareholder return profile than day-to-day market volatility. In that context, CME Group (NASD: CME) offers a useful case study in long-term total return, dividend reinvestment, and the compounding effect of owning a market infrastructure business through multiple interest-rate and volatility cycles.

For investors who bought CME shares on 04/15/2021 and held through 04/14/2026, the result was a solid gain. A $10,000 investment grew to $17,940.38 with dividends reinvested, representing a 79.44% total return, or an average annual return of 12.40%.

CME 5-Year Return Details

CME 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/15/2021 $10,000



04/15/2021 $17,940



04/14/2026 End date: 04/14/2026 Start price/share: $204.05 End price/share: $297.03 Starting shares: 49.01 Ending shares: 60.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $46.95 Total return: 79.44% Average annual return: 12.40% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,940.38

The headline figure is straightforward: $10,000 invested in CME in April 2021 would be worth $17,940.38 by April 2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That outcome reflects both capital appreciation and the company’s cash distributions to shareholders. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove CME’s Total Return?

CME Group’s five-year return was supported by two core components:

Share price appreciation: CME rose from $204.05 to $297.03 per share over the period.

CME rose from $204.05 to $297.03 per share over the period. Dividend income and reinvestment: The calculation includes $46.95 per share in reinvested dividends, increasing the ending share count from 49.01 to 60.41.

That distinction matters. For mature exchange and market infrastructure companies such as CME, total return is often driven by a combination of resilient operating cash flow, recurring transaction-related revenue, and a meaningful shareholder payout. Looking only at price appreciation would understate the full economic result earned by long-term holders.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Automatic dividend reinvestment can materially improve long-run results by converting cash distributions into additional shares, which then generate their own future dividends. In this case, reinvestment helped lift the final value of the original $10,000 investment and raised the share count by more than 11 shares over the five-year period.

For businesses with consistent payout policies, the effect becomes more visible as the holding period lengthens. Even when the starting dividend yield is moderate, compounding can become a meaningful contributor to shareholder returns over time.

CME’s Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $6.15 per share, CME has a current yield of approximately 2.07% using the ending share price of $297.03. Measured against the original purchase price of $204.05, that same annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 3.01%.

Yield on cost is not a valuation metric, but it can be a useful way to frame how an income stream evolves for long-term holders. As dividends increase over time, the cash income generated relative to an investor’s original cost basis may improve even if the stock’s current market yield remains modest.

CME Group in Context

CME Group occupies a distinctive position in global financial markets as an operator of major futures and derivatives exchanges. Its franchise spans interest rates, equity index futures, foreign exchange, energy, metals, and agricultural products. That breadth can give the company a diversified revenue base tied to trading volumes, clearing activity, and market risk transfer.

For investors, this business model has several implications. Periods of elevated volatility can support trading and hedging demand, while the clearinghouse model and benchmark contract ecosystem can create competitive advantages that are difficult to replicate. At the same time, earnings and cash generation can still be influenced by broader market conditions, product mix, trading activity, and capital return policies.

Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Starting value: $10,000 invested on 04/15/2021.

$10,000 invested on 04/15/2021. Ending value: $17,940.38 on 04/14/2026.

$17,940.38 on 04/14/2026. Total return: 79.44% with dividends reinvested.

79.44% with dividends reinvested. Annualized return: 12.40% over five years.

12.40% over five years. Current dividend yield: Approximately 2.07% based on the stated annualized dividend rate and ending share price.

The broader point is less about any single five-year window and more about the mechanics of compounding. CME’s return profile over this period illustrates how a high-quality financial exchange operator can generate attractive shareholder results through a mix of price appreciation, dividends, and reinvestment discipline.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.” — William Feather