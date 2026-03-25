“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett quotation above captures a core tenet of long-term, value-oriented investing: investors are ultimately buying fractional ownership interests in a business, not simply trading pieces of paper. That perspective naturally leads to more strategic thinking about an investor’s time horizon, cash flow needs, and tolerance for interim volatility.

Before placing a buy order for a stock, a useful discipline is to ask whether we would still be comfortable owning that company if we could not sell it for many years. Phrased differently: would we be content to hold through a full business cycle, or even a decade?

A classic “buy-and-hold” approach often implies a holding period that spans 5, 10, or even more years. To illustrate how such a strategy can play out, consider a hypothetical investor who purchased shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASD: TTWO) back in 2016 and simply held those shares through to early 2026, without adding or trimming the position.

Take-Two is a leading global video game publisher best known for franchises such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K, and, following its 2022 acquisition of Zynga, a sizable portfolio of mobile titles. Over the last decade, the company has benefited from secular tailwinds in interactive entertainment, the shift toward digital downloads and in-game monetization, and the expansion of gaming audiences worldwide. That backdrop provides useful context for the return profile outlined below.

TTWO 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/28/2016 $10,000



03/28/2016 $54,044



03/24/2026 End date: 03/24/2026 Start price/share: $35.40 End price/share: $191.37 Starting shares: 282.49 Ending shares: 282.49 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 440.59% Average annual return: 18.39% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $54,044.12

As shown above, a decade-long commitment to TTWO over this period delivered a robust outcome, with an annualized rate of return of 18.39%. A hypothetical $10,000 investment made on 03/28/2016 would have grown to $54,044.12 by 03/24/2026.

On a total return basis, that performance equates to 440.59% over ten years, even though Take-Two did not pay a cash dividend over the period and therefore generated all of its return through price appreciation rather than income. That profile stands in contrast to more traditional income-oriented equities, but is not unusual for high-growth software and interactive entertainment names that reinvest cash flows into development pipelines, marketing, and acquisitions instead of distributing capital to shareholders.

For context, that 18.39% average annual return comfortably exceeds the long-run historical total return of broad U.S. equity benchmarks, which have tended to deliver on the order of 8%‑10% annually over extended multi-decade periods. The compounding effect of that gap is striking when projected over a full decade.

Of course, the path from $35.40 per share to $191.37 per share was not linear. Along the way, TTWO shareholders lived through material bouts of volatility, including:

Periodic drawdowns around product-cycle concerns, such as the timing of new Grand Theft Auto releases and market expectations for refreshes of key sports franchises.

Industry-wide selloffs tied to changing views on digital advertising, mobile gaming growth, and regulatory risk around in-game monetization.

Macro-driven risk-off periods, notably around the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent tightening of global financial conditions.

Long-term investors who remained focused on business fundamentals rather than short-term price movements were ultimately rewarded. The company continued to broaden its content portfolio, deepen its installed user base, and expand recurring revenue streams via online services and downloadable content. The acquisition of Zynga in 2022 also increased Take-Two’s exposure to mobile gaming, a segment that has grown to represent a significant share of global industry revenues.

Looking ahead, the obvious question for investors is how TTWO shares might perform over the next ten years. Several factors are likely to be central to the investment case:

The strength and longevity of core intellectual property, particularly new installments and online extensions of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.

The ability to monetize user engagement through live services, subscriptions, and in-game purchases without undermining player goodwill.

Execution on integration of acquired assets, especially in mobile, and disciplined capital allocation across development, buybacks, and potential future deals.

Broader sector dynamics, including competition from other publishers, evolving hardware platforms, cloud gaming, and potential regulatory scrutiny of large franchises and monetization practices.

None of these prospective drivers can be forecast with certainty, and the backward-looking results summarized here should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance. However, the 2016‑2026 experience does underscore how a disciplined, long-horizon approach in a structurally growing industry can translate into substantial compounded returns when underpinned by durable intellectual property and effective execution.

Another investing-related quotation worth considering captures the perennial presence of risk in equity markets, regardless of the calendar:

“October is one of the peculiarly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” — Mark Twain

The Twain remark serves as a reminder that volatility is a feature, not a bug, of equity investing. For investors willing to endure that volatility and remain focused on long-term business fundamentals, the Take-Two example offers a concrete illustration of how “buy-and-hold” discipline can play out over a full decade.

[The numerical return figures above were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]