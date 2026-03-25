One of the most important lessons investors can take from Warren Buffett is how to think about time horizon when evaluating an equity investment. The moment shares are purchased, investors gain the ability to monitor market prices in real time — day-to-day and even minute-by-minute. Some days the market will be up, other days down, and the resulting noise can easily distract from the long-term compounding that underpins equity wealth creation.

To illustrate the power of a truly long-term holding period, consider the experience of a hypothetical investor who evaluated CMS Energy Corp (“CMS”, NYSE: CMS) in early 2006, initiated a position, then simply held those shares through to today while reinvesting every dividend along the way.

CMS is a regulated electric and natural gas utility headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, operating primarily through its Consumers Energy subsidiary. As a regulated utility, CMS has historically offered investors a combination of relatively stable cash flows, a recurring dividend, and modest but steady earnings and rate base growth — characteristics that have often appealed to long-term income-focused shareholders.

CMS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/27/2006 $10,000



03/27/2006 $106,616



03/24/2026 End date: 03/24/2026 Start price/share: $13.05 End price/share: $75.34 Starting shares: 766.28 Ending shares: 1,414.23 Dividends reinvested/share: $24.28 Total return: 965.48% Average annual return: 12.56% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $106,616.02

The above analysis shows that this twenty-year investment would have worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.56%. That compound rate would have turned a $10,000 investment made on 03/27/2006 into $106,616.02 by 03/24/2026. On a total return basis, that equates to 965.48% — a more than tenfold increase in capital over two decades. These figures assume dividend reinvestment and are based on data from the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

For context, a 12.56% compounded annual return over twenty years meaningfully exceeds the long-run historical total return of the broad U.S. equity market, which has typically averaged in the high single digits to low double digits depending on the period studied. It also compares favorably with many other regulated utilities, a sector more commonly associated with stability and income than with double-digit annualized capital compounding.

Many investors refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of CMS Energy Corp, shareholders have received $24.28 per share in dividends over the twenty-year period examined in the exercise above. That cumulative payout underscores an important point: total return has been driven not just by share price appreciation, but also by the cash income stream and the investor’s decision regarding what to do with that income.

In this illustration, the assumption is that dividends are reinvested — that is, each cash dividend is used to purchase additional CMS shares, with the calculations using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. Reinvestment has a subtle but powerful effect: the investor’s share count rises over time from 766.28 to 1,414.23, so that by year twenty, a much larger number of shares is generating dividends and participating in price appreciation. This is the essence of the compounding that long-term investors aim to harness.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.28 per share, we calculate that CMS has a current yield of approximately 3.03%. Another useful metric for long-term holders is “yield on cost” — in other words, the current annualized dividend of $2.28 expressed as a percentage of the original $13.05 per share purchase price. On that basis, the yield on cost works out to 23.22%.

Put differently, an investor who bought CMS at $13.05 in 2006 and still owns those shares today is effectively collecting an annual cash dividend that is more than one-fifth of the original purchase price, before considering any further potential dividend growth. Although yield on cost is not a valuation metric, it is a useful way to illustrate the long-term income growth that can result from owning a steadily growing dividend payer over multiple decades.

The path over this twenty-year period was not linear. CMS, like most utilities, experienced volatility around major macroeconomic events, including the 2008–2009 financial crisis, the 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent interest-rate and inflation cycles. Utility shares can be particularly sensitive to changes in interest rates, given their capital intensity and their role as an income alternative for yield-oriented investors. Nevertheless, in this scenario, a disciplined strategy of holding through those cycles and reinvesting dividends ultimately produced a robust total return outcome.

Looking ahead, the future will not necessarily resemble the past. Prospective returns for CMS will depend on factors such as the pace of rate base growth, regulatory frameworks in Michigan, capital expenditure requirements tied to grid modernization and clean energy investments, balance sheet management, and the broader level of interest rates. Still, the historical record presented here offers a concrete example of what a long-term, dividend-focused approach can achieve when applied to a stable, regulated franchise.

For investors evaluating income-oriented equities today, several themes emerge from this case study:

Time horizon matters: a twenty-year window allows compounding to work in ways that are almost impossible to see over months or even a few years.

Dividends can be a major driver of total return, particularly when reinvested systematically.

Regulated utilities, while often perceived as conservative holdings, can still deliver competitive long-run returns when earnings and dividends grow steadily.

Yield on cost, while not predictive, can highlight how today’s seemingly modest yield can become a substantial income stream over time if the dividend grows and the investor remains patient.

None of this guarantees that CMS shares will deliver similar results over the next twenty years. Valuation, regulatory conditions, and capital allocation decisions will all play a role. But for investors willing to adopt the sort of long-duration perspective championed by Buffett and his long-time business partner Charlie Munger, this historical performance provides a tangible illustration of the potential rewards of patience.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“Waiting helps you as an investor and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait. If you didn’t get the deferred-gratification gene, you’ve got to work very hard to overcome that.” — Charlie Munger