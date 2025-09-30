The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

09/29/2025 End date: 09/29/2025 Start price/share: $50.30 End price/share: $308.64 Starting shares: 198.81 Ending shares: 260.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $32.98 Total return: 703.79% Average annual return: 10.98% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $80,424.85

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.98%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $80,424.85 today (as of 09/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 703.79% (something to think about: how might RL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Ralph Lauren Corp paid investors a total of $32.98/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.65/share, we calculate that RL has a current yield of approximately 1.18%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.65 against the original $50.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.35%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch