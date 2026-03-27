“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, fits comfortably within the strategy. Allegion plc (the parent of the Schlage, Von Duprin and LCN security brands, among others) was spun off from Ingersoll Rand plc in 2013 and today is a global provider of mechanical and electronic security products and solutions for residential and commercial customers.

How would a disciplined, buy-and-hold approach have worked out for an investment in Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE)? Below, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment in the stock made in 2016, assuming dividends were reinvested throughout the period.

ALLE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/28/2016 $10,000



03/28/2016 $25,655



03/26/2026 End date: 03/26/2026 Start price/share: $63.37 End price/share: $145.79 Starting shares: 157.80 Ending shares: 175.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $11.85 Total return: 156.52% Average annual return: 9.88% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,655.86

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.88%. This would have turned a $10,000 investment made 10 years ago into $25,655.86 today (as of 03/26/2026). On a total return basis, that is a gain of 156.52% over the period — a performance that reflects both capital appreciation and the reinvestment of dividends. (These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.)

Over this decade, Allegion shares navigated several distinct market environments, including the late stages of the post‑financial‑crisis bull market, the sharp pandemic-driven selloff and subsequent recovery, and a period of higher interest rates and inflation. Despite intermittent volatility, the overall trajectory for long-term investors was positive, illustrating how a buy-and-hold approach can smooth out shorter-term market dislocations.

Beyond share price change, another component of ALLE’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by Allegion plc of $11.85 per share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a powerful way to compound returns, as each dividend payment buys additional shares, which themselves generate future dividends. For the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calculations, the closing price on ex-date is used.)

Allegion initiated a regular dividend policy shortly after becoming a stand‑alone public company, and has since built a track record of regular, and historically rising, cash distributions. While the company is often viewed primarily as a growth and capital appreciation story within the building products and security solutions space, the contribution from dividends has been meaningful over a 10-year horizon.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.2 per share, we calculate that ALLE has a current yield of approximately 1.51%. Another interesting data point we can examine is “yield on cost” — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.2 against the original $63.37 per share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.38%, highlighting how dividend growth over time can enhance the cash return relative to the investor’s initial outlay.

From an earnings and fundamental perspective, Allegion’s performance over this decade has been supported by several structural trends. The company operates in the global safety and security market, benefiting from long-term demand for improved building security, growth in institutional and multifamily construction, and the ongoing shift toward electronic and connected access control. Allegion has also deployed capital into bolt‑on acquisitions and research and development, expanding its portfolio in electronic locks, smart-home solutions and software-enabled access systems.

Cash generation has been an important underpinning of shareholder returns. Historically, Allegion has generated solid free cash flow relative to net income, providing capacity to fund dividends, share repurchases and strategic investments. While exact future results are inherently uncertain, the past decade illustrates how a combination of moderate growth, disciplined capital allocation and a resilient business model can compound shareholder value over long holding periods.

For investors evaluating whether Allegion aligns with a Buffett-style, long-term framework, several considerations come into focus: the durability of its core brands in mechanical security hardware; its positioning in higher-growth electronic and software-based security solutions; and its record of returning capital to shareholders while maintaining investment in the business. How ALLE shares might perform over the next 10 years will depend on factors such as the trajectory of commercial and residential construction, competitive dynamics in access control, and management’s execution on strategic priorities.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch