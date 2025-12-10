A critical pearl of wisdom from Warren Buffett teaches us that with any potential stock investment we may make, as soon as our buy order is filled we will have a choice: to remain a co-owner of that company for the long haul, or to react to the inevitable short-term ups and downs that the stock market is famous for (sometimes sharp ups and downs).

The reality of this choice forces us to challenge our confidence in any given company we might invest into, and keep our eyes on the long-term time horizon. The market may go up and down the interim, but over a two-decade holding period, will the investment succeed?

Back in 2005, investors may have been asking themselves that very question about Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL). Let’s examine what would have happened over a two-decade holding period, had you invested in CRL shares back in 2005 and held on.

12/09/2025 End date: 12/09/2025 Start price/share: $45.17 End price/share: $185.99 Starting shares: 221.39 Ending shares: 221.39 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 311.76% Average annual return: 7.33% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $41,170.95

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.33%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $41,170.95 today (as of 12/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 311.76% (something to think about: how might CRL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If you don’t study any companies, you have the same success buying stocks as you do in a poker game if you bet without looking at your cards.” — Peter Lynch