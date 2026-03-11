Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) is one of the largest regulated electric and gas utilities in the United States, with a history of paying regular dividends and offering investors a relatively stable, income-oriented profile. For investors who adhere to Warren Buffett’s philosophy of buying quality businesses and holding them for decades, a key question is how such a buy-and-hold approach would have performed in a defensive sector such as utilities.

Using a 20-year holding period, we examine how an investor would have fared by allocating $10,000 to Duke Energy in 2006 and reinvesting all dividends along the way. The numbers below are based on closing prices and dividend data from the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, which assumes dividends are reinvested on the ex-dividend date at the closing price.

DUK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/13/2006 $10,000



03/13/2006 $63,136



03/10/2026 End date: 03/10/2026 Start price/share: $50.34 End price/share: $129.69 Starting shares: 198.65 Ending shares: 486.40 Dividends reinvested/share: $67.56 Total return: 530.82% Average annual return: 9.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $63,136.77

The above analysis shows that a two-decade investment in Duke Energy worked out well for long-term shareholders. An investor who committed $10,000 on 03/13/2006 and reinvested all dividends would have seen that position grow to approximately $63,136.77 by 03/10/2026. That corresponds to a total return of 530.82% and an annualized rate of return of 9.65%, highlighting the power of compounding in a high-payout, regulated utility.

For context, this period included several significant market and macroeconomic events: the 2008‑2009 global financial crisis, an extended period of near-zero interest rates, the COVID‑19 shock in 2020, and a subsequent regime shift to higher inflation and rising interest rates. Through these cycles, regulated utilities such as Duke Energy generally benefitted from comparatively resilient cash flows, albeit with sensitivity to changing capital costs and regulatory decisions.

The numbers shown above were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, which assumes the investor reinvests dividends on the ex-dividend date at the applicable closing price. Alternative assumptions regarding the timing and pricing of reinvestment, as well as the impact of taxes and transaction costs, would lead to different realized outcomes.

The Role of Dividends and Reinvestment

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is whether investors should reinvest their dividends or take them in cash. Over the past 20 years, Duke Energy Corp has paid $67.56 per share in dividends. In this analysis, we assume the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock, which increases the share count over time from 198.65 shares initially to 486.40 shares by 03/10/2026.

This growth in share count is a key driver of total return. Even though the headline share price rose from $50.34 to $129.69 over the period, much of the 530.82% total return stems from reinvested dividends compounding over time. Without reinvestment, the total return would be meaningfully lower, and a larger proportion of the investor’s wealth would have been distributed as cash along the way rather than remaining invested.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.26 per share, we calculate that DUK has a current dividend yield of approximately 3.28%. Another useful datapoint is “yield on cost” — the current annualized dividend of $4.26 expressed as a percentage of the original $50.34 per-share purchase price. This equates to a yield on cost of 6.52%, illustrating how a long-term investor can, over time, receive an income stream that is a much higher percentage of the original capital deployed.

Duke Energy’s Profile Over the Period

Over the past two decades, Duke Energy has evolved into a leading regulated utility franchise serving roughly 8 million electric customers and more than 1.5 million natural gas customers across several U.S. states. The company has:

Maintained a policy of regular quarterly dividends with a track record of periodic increases.

Invested heavily in grid modernization, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and generation capacity.

Begun a multi-decade transition toward lower-carbon and renewable generation, alongside the retirement of older coal assets.

Operated under state-level regulation that, in broad terms, allows for recovery of prudent capital expenditures and an approved return on equity, subject to rate cases and regulatory review.

These characteristics have made Duke Energy a representative example of the “bond proxy” segment of the equity market — companies that offer relatively stable cash flows and above-market dividend yields, but that can be sensitive to changes in interest rates, regulatory environments, and capital spending requirements.

Risk, Volatility, and the Long-Term Lens

While the 20-year outcome appears attractive, the path was not without volatility. Duke Energy’s share price, like that of most utilities, came under pressure during the financial crisis and during periods of rising interest rates when income-oriented sectors fell out of favor versus higher-growth or shorter-duration assets.

For long-term investors, two points are particularly relevant:

Dividends as a stabilizer: Regular cash distributions, especially when reinvested, can help offset price drawdowns and smooth returns over an extended holding period.

Regular cash distributions, especially when reinvested, can help offset price drawdowns and smooth returns over an extended holding period. Time horizon versus entry point: While valuation at the time of purchase matters, the 20-year compounding effect, supported by reinvested dividends and gradual earnings and rate base growth, can mitigate the impact of cyclical mispricing, provided the underlying franchise remains sound.

That said, regulated utilities face their own set of risks, including regulatory changes, cost overruns on large capital projects, evolving environmental policy, and the ongoing need to access capital markets on reasonable terms. Investors considering a similar long-term position today should assess these factors alongside portfolio diversification needs and their own risk tolerance.

Looking Ahead: What Might the Next 20 Years Hold?

The historical performance outlined here does not guarantee future returns, but it does provide a framework for thinking about how a regulated utility investment can compound over time. Key forward-looking drivers for Duke Energy and the broader sector include:

The pace and cost of the energy transition toward renewables and cleaner generation.

Regulatory support for recovery of capital expenditures and allowed returns on equity.

Interest rate and credit market conditions, which influence financing costs for capital-intensive projects.

Demographic and economic trends in the company’s service territories, which affect load growth and demand patterns.

For investors using a Buffett-style, multi-decade lens, Duke Energy’s history over the last 20 years illustrates how a combination of modest earnings growth, stable regulation, and disciplined dividend policy can deliver equity-like total returns with a substantial income component. The open question for today’s investors is how these same forces will evolve over the next 20 years, particularly against the backdrop of decarbonization, grid modernization, and shifting monetary policy.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Investing is the intersection of economics and psychology.” — Seth Klarman