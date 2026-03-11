“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy emphasizes a long-term horizon in which a five-year holding period — or longer — is entirely consistent with the approach. For income-oriented investors, that time frame is also long enough for the impact of dividend policy and payout consistency to become visible in total-return figures.

How would such a strategy have worked for an investment in US Bancorp (NYSE: USB)? Below, we examine the outcome of a hypothetical $10,000 investment initiated in March 2021 and held through March 2026, with all dividends reinvested.

USB 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/11/2021 $10,000



03/11/2021 $12,048



03/10/2026 End date: 03/10/2026 Start price/share: $53.35 End price/share: $51.95 Starting shares: 187.44 Ending shares: 231.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.59 Total return: 20.51% Average annual return: 3.80% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,048.76

As shown above, the five-year investment result translated into an annualized rate of return of 3.80%. A $10,000 investment made five years earlier would have grown into $12,048.76 as of 03/10/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested throughout the period. On a total-return basis, that represents a gain of 20.51%. For long-term investors, a natural follow-up question is how US Bancorp shares might perform over the next five years, particularly as rates, credit quality and regulatory conditions evolve.

Price Versus Total Return

Headline price performance only tells part of the story. Over this specific holding period, the share price moved from $53.35 to $51.95, a modest decline. The positive overall outcome for investors was driven by the contribution from dividends and their reinvestment, as reflected by the increase in share count from 187.44 to 231.97 shares.

This dynamic illustrates a core principle for income investors: in mature, slower-growing financials, a large share of total return tends to come from distributions, not just price appreciation. In a rising-rate, higher-volatility environment, that income stream can provide a stabilizing effect.

The Role of Dividends and Reinvestment

Dividends are a critical component of long-term equity returns, and US Bancorp has paid $9.59 per share in dividends to shareholders over the period examined. Many investors will only consider stocks that pay and sustain dividends, making this segment of total return a central part of the investment thesis.

Automated reinvestment of dividends into additional shares of stock — often via a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) — can be an effective way for investors to compound their returns over time. In the example above, all cash distributions are assumed to have been reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date, which is the methodology used by the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator that supplied these figures.

Dividend Yield Today and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.08 per share, we calculate that USB has a current dividend yield of approximately 4.00%. That compares with the yield available on broad equity benchmarks over the same period and, at various points in the past five years, with yields on US Treasuries as short-term interest rates moved sharply higher.

Another useful datapoint is “yield on cost” — the relationship between the current annualized dividend and the original purchase price. Expressing the $2.08 annualized payout against the initial $53.35 per-share cost results in a yield on cost of roughly 3.9%. Investors who originally purchased at lower prices during bouts of volatility would today enjoy a higher yield on cost, underscoring the importance of entry point and patience during periods of market stress.

Context: US Bancorp Through a Volatile Cycle

The 2021‑2026 period was an unusually eventful cycle for US regional banks, including US Bancorp. After the pandemic-era policy backdrop of near-zero short-term rates, the Federal Reserve embarked on one of the most aggressive tightening campaigns in decades. Higher rates benefited net interest margins for a time, but also pressured funding costs and contributed to stresses in parts of the regional banking sector.

Against that macro backdrop, US Bancorp continued to emphasize its traditional strengths: a diversified regional footprint, a mix of consumer and commercial lending, payment services, and a historically conservative credit culture. Those characteristics have made the name a long-standing holding for income-focused investors who seek bank exposure but prioritize balance-sheet resilience and a regular payout stream.

For prospective investors, it is important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results. Profitability, credit quality, regulatory capital requirements, and the path of interest rates will all influence how US Bancorp’s earnings power and dividend policy evolve from here.

Implications for Long-Term Investors

From a financial-planning standpoint, the USB case study highlights several broader lessons:

Total return matters more than price alone. Even with a slightly lower ending share price, reinvested dividends produced a materially positive overall outcome.

Even with a slightly lower ending share price, reinvested dividends produced a materially positive overall outcome. Dividend consistency can offset valuation headwinds. In periods when multiples contract or earnings growth slows, the income component can still deliver incremental real returns.

In periods when multiples contract or earnings growth slows, the income component can still deliver incremental real returns. Compounding works gradually. A 3.80% annualized return over five years is not spectacular, but it is meaningfully higher than holding idle cash during much of the period, and it preserves upside optionality if fundamentals improve.

A 3.80% annualized return over five years is not spectacular, but it is meaningfully higher than holding idle cash during much of the period, and it preserves upside optionality if fundamentals improve. Risk and sector concentration remain key. Bank stocks are inherently cyclical and sensitive to the credit cycle, regulation and the interest-rate environment; position sizing and diversification across sectors are essential for most individual portfolios.

Ultimately, the USB experience over this five-year window is consistent with the long-term, income-oriented approach advocated by Buffett: focus on business quality and cash generation, allow dividends to reinvest, and let time in the market do more of the work than attempts at frequent trading.

These numbers were computed using historical share prices and dividends via the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator. Investors should consider their own tax situation, transaction costs and risk tolerance, which can materially affect realized outcomes.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Based on my own personal experience, both as an investor in recent years and an expert witness in years past, rarely do more than three or four variables really count. Everything else is noise.” — Martin Whitman