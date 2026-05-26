“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) offers a useful case study in how a large-cap dividend stock can compound over a full market cycle. Looking back to a purchase made in May 2021, the five-year outcome shows that returns came from two sources: moderate share price appreciation and a steady stream of reinvested dividends.

The broader point is straightforward. When evaluating a stock such as ADM, the investment result depends not only on where the share price ends, but also on the cash the business returns to shareholders along the way. For a company operating in agricultural processing, merchandising, and food ingredient markets, that distinction matters because earnings and valuation can move with commodity cycles, margins, and global trade conditions.

ADM 5-Year Total Return

An investor who committed $10,000 to Archer Daniels Midland stock on 05/25/2021 and reinvested all dividends would have ended with $13,409.53 as of 05/22/2026. That works out to a total return of 34.13%, or an average annual return of 6.05%.

ADM 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/25/2021 $10,000



05/25/2021 $13,409



05/22/2026 End date: 05/22/2026 Start price/share: $66.59 End price/share: $77.52 Starting shares: 150.17 Ending shares: 173.02 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.22 Total return: 34.13% Average annual return: 6.05% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,409.53

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Archer Daniels Midland’s Return?

ADM’s five-year investment outcome was not solely a story of stock price movement. The share price increased from $66.59 to $77.52, but dividends materially improved the final result. Over the period, the investment grew from 150.17 shares to 173.02 shares because cash distributions were assumed to be reinvested into additional stock.

That distinction is important when assessing dividend-paying equities. Price return measures only the change in the stock price. Total return captures both price appreciation and income, including the compounding effect of buying more shares with each dividend payment. In ADM’s case, the difference is meaningful because the company has long been identified with a regular cash dividend.

Key Takeaways

Initial investment: $10,000

Ending value after five years: $13,409.53

Total return with dividend reinvestment: 34.13%

Annualized return: 6.05%

Dividends reinvested per share over the period: $9.22

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count by roughly 15% over the five-year period, from 150.17 shares to 173.02 shares. That is a significant contributor to ending value. Even when capital gains are moderate, reinvested dividends can strengthen long-term returns by steadily increasing ownership.

For companies such as Archer Daniels Midland, where the dividend is a core part of the equity story, the compounding effect often becomes more visible over longer holding periods. Reinvestment is especially relevant in periods when valuation multiples compress or when earnings growth is uneven, since the additional shares acquired through dividends can offset part of that drag over time.

ADM Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.08 per share, ADM has a current yield of approximately 2.68%. Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price rather than to the current share price.

Using the 2021 purchase price of $66.59 per share, ADM’s current annualized dividend of $2.08 translates to a yield on cost of 4.02%. In practical terms, that means the income generated by the original investment has improved over time, assuming the dividend rate is maintained.

Yield Metrics Explained

Current yield: Annual dividend divided by the current stock price. This shows the income rate available to a new buyer today.

Yield on cost: Annual dividend divided by the original purchase price. This shows how the income stream has grown relative to the investor’s entry point.

How To Interpret the 5-Year ADM Result

A 34.13% total return over five years is a positive outcome, though not an exceptional one by broad equity market standards. The result suggests that ADM functioned as a relatively steady compounder during the period rather than as a high-growth stock. That profile is consistent with the company’s business mix, which is tied to agricultural supply chains, processing spreads, merchandising conditions, and global demand for food, feed, and renewable fuel inputs.

ADM’s earnings power can benefit from periods of strong crop merchandising, oilseed processing margins, and demand for value-added nutrition products. At the same time, returns can be constrained by margin normalization, cyclical weakness, or lower investor enthusiasm for defensive and income-oriented equities. That makes total-return analysis particularly useful: it shows what shareholders actually captured after including the dividend stream.

For long-term holders, the main lesson is that a stock such as Archer Daniels Midland does not need dramatic multiple expansion to produce a respectable result. A combination of durable operations, regular dividends, and reinvestment can still generate meaningful compounding over time.

One more piece of investment wisdom is worth keeping in view:

“There is nothing riskier than the widespread perception that there is no risk.” — Howard Marks