“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can materially change how an investment outcome is evaluated. Rather than focusing on short-term price swings, a 20-year view highlights the power of compounding and the importance of business durability. In that context, Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) provides a clear example of how sustained share-price appreciation can turn a relatively modest initial investment into a much larger sum over time.

Using the period from May 25, 2006 through May 22, 2026, a $10,000 investment in Gartner stock would have grown to $104,213.27. Because Gartner did not pay dividends over this span, the result is driven entirely by capital appreciation rather than dividend reinvestment.

Gartner 20-Year Return at a Glance

IT 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/25/2006 $10,000



05/25/2006 $104,213



05/22/2026 End date: 05/22/2026 Start price/share: $15.35 End price/share: $160.01 Starting shares: 651.47 Ending shares: 651.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 942.41% Average annual return: 12.43% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $104,213.27

What Drove the Return?

The key driver was share-price growth. Gartner is best known for research, advisory, and conference businesses serving enterprise technology buyers and vendors. That business model can produce attractive economics when recurring client relationships, intellectual property, and scale reinforce one another over time. In a long-duration holding period, those characteristics can matter more than near-term market volatility.

In this case, the absence of dividends is also important. Since there were no cash distributions to reinvest, the ending value reflects straightforward appreciation in the stock price multiplied by the original share count. That makes the result especially useful for separating operating and valuation-driven stock gains from the contribution of income.

Key Takeaways From a $10,000 Investment in Gartner

$10,000 invested on 05/25/2006 grew to $104,213.27 by 05/22/2026.

The total return was 942.41%.

The annualized return was 12.43%.

No dividends were reinvested, so the gain came entirely from capital appreciation.

Why Annualized Return Matters

Total return shows the full gain over the holding period, but annualized return is often the more useful measure for comparison. A 942.41% cumulative gain is striking, yet the 12.43% average annual return gives a clearer basis for evaluating Gartner stock against other long-term investments over the same span. Annualized figures help normalize results across different securities and time frames.

That distinction also helps frame expectations. Compounding at a low-double-digit rate over two decades can produce a dramatically larger ending value than many investors intuitively expect. The gap between a strong year and a strong 20-year record is the effect of sustained compounding.

As shown above, a $10,000 investment in Gartner stock made 20 years ago would be worth $104,213.27 as of 05/22/2026. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One additional principle is worth keeping in view: long-term returns rarely develop in a straight line. Even strong compounders typically pass through market drawdowns, multiple compression, and periods of slower fundamental growth. The significance of Gartner’s 20-year result is not that volatility disappears over time, but that a durable business can still generate substantial shareholder value across a full cycle.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt