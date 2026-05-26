“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE: TDY) delivered a strong long-term outcome for investors who bought in 2016 and held for a full decade. The result underscores a central feature of long-duration equity investing: over time, business performance and valuation compounding tend to matter far more than short-term market volatility.

From 05/25/2016 through 05/22/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Teledyne grew to $64,406.23, based on the return figures shown below. Because Teledyne does not pay a dividend, the outcome was entirely driven by share price appreciation rather than income reinvestment.

TDY 10-Year Return Details

TDY 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/25/2016 $10,000



05/25/2016 $64,406



05/22/2026 End date: 05/22/2026 Start price/share: $96.31 End price/share: $620.45 Starting shares: 103.83 Ending shares: 103.83 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 544.22% Average annual return: 20.48% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $64,406.23

What the 10-Year Return Means

Teledyne generated a 544.22% total return over the period, turning each dollar invested into roughly $6.44. On an annualized basis, the return was 20.48%, a level of compounding that is especially notable over a full market cycle. The distinction matters: total return shows the full cumulative gain, while annualized return shows the average yearly rate required to compound from the starting value to the ending value.

In practical terms, the result highlights how sustained execution can overwhelm shorter-term drawdowns. Over a 10-year holding period, interim market selloffs may be significant, but they become less important if the underlying company continues to expand earnings power, improve margins, allocate capital effectively, and maintain pricing strength in specialized end markets.

Why Teledyne Technologies Has Been a Strong Compounder

Teledyne is not a conventional high-yield or purely cyclical industrial stock. The company operates across a mix of instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. That portfolio gives it exposure to technically demanding niches where performance, reliability, and certification standards can create durable competitive positions.

Several characteristics have historically supported Teledyne’s long-term stock performance:

Mission-critical products: Many of Teledyne’s offerings serve applications where precision and reliability matter more than lowest-cost sourcing.

Many of Teledyne’s offerings serve applications where precision and reliability matter more than lowest-cost sourcing. Diversified end markets: Exposure spans industrial, marine, environmental, aerospace, defense, and scientific uses, reducing reliance on any single demand driver.

Exposure spans industrial, marine, environmental, aerospace, defense, and scientific uses, reducing reliance on any single demand driver. Acquisition-led expansion: Teledyne has long used acquisitions as part of its growth model, broadening technology capabilities and end-market reach.

Teledyne has long used acquisitions as part of its growth model, broadening technology capabilities and end-market reach. Focus on cash generation: For industrial technology businesses, consistent cash flow can support reinvestment, deal activity, and balance-sheet flexibility.

The absence of a dividend is also relevant. Teledyne’s returns in this period came through capital appreciation alone, which suggests that investors were rewarding a combination of earnings growth, strategic execution, and a higher market valuation over time.

Quick Takeaways

If you invested $10,000 in Teledyne Technologies in May 2016: Your investment would be worth $64,406.23 as of 05/22/2026.

as of 05/22/2026. The total return would be 544.22% .

would be . The annualized return would be 20.48% .

would be . The return reflects share price appreciation only, with no dividend contribution.

A Useful Reminder on Time Horizon

Strong long-term stock market outcomes rarely look obvious in real time. A 10-year holding period can include earnings disappointments, valuation resets, interest-rate shocks, recessions, and abrupt changes in market leadership. What matters most is whether the company emerges from those periods with greater scale, stronger competitive positioning, and higher intrinsic value than it had at the outset.

Teledyne Technologies provides a clear example of how patient ownership in a high-quality industrial technology business can produce outsized results. Investors evaluating TDY today are not buying the past decade’s return, but the historical record does illustrate the power of compounding when a company combines niche market leadership with disciplined execution.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Related perspective:

“If you are not willing to own a stock for 10 years, do not even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” — Warren Buffett