“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price action. For BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP), a 10-year lookback shows how total return has been shaped by both a sharply lower share price and a substantial stream of dividends. The result is a useful case study in REIT investing, where income can cushion declines but does not always offset capital losses.

BXP 10-Year Return Details

BXP 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/26/2016 $10,000



05/26/2016 $7,254



05/22/2026 End date: 05/22/2026 Start price/share: $124.80 End price/share: $60.29 Starting shares: 80.13 Ending shares: 120.30 Dividends reinvested/share: $36.09 Total return: -27.47% Average annual return: -3.16% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,254.78

Over the period from 05/26/2016 to 05/22/2026, a $10,000 investment in BXP with dividends reinvested declined to $7,254.78. That equates to a total return of -27.47% and an average annual return of -3.16%. Put simply, dividend income was meaningful, but it was not enough to overcome the stock’s decline from $124.80 to $60.29 per share.

These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, with dividends assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

What Drove the Result

BXP’s 10-year outcome illustrates a recurring dynamic in income-oriented equities: a solid dividend stream can reduce the impact of weak price performance, but it cannot fully offset a deep valuation reset. In this case, the investment started with 80.13 shares and ended with 120.30 shares because reinvested dividends steadily added to the position. Even so, the final value remained below the initial investment because the market value of each share fell substantially over the holding period.

This matters especially for office-focused real estate investment trusts. Total return depends not only on the dividend rate, but also on property fundamentals, occupancy trends, leasing conditions, financing costs, and the market’s view of future cash flow durability. When sentiment toward the office sector weakens, multiple compression can outweigh years of cash distributions.

Dividend Reinvestment and Share Growth

One notable offset to the price decline was BXP’s dividend payout. Over the full period, the company paid $36.09 per share in dividends, and reinvestment increased the share count by roughly 50% from the original 80.13 shares to 120.30 shares. That is the mechanical advantage of a DRIP strategy: more shares are accumulated over time, especially when prices are lower.

The limitation is equally important. Reinvestment improves compounding only if the underlying asset eventually generates sufficient income growth, valuation recovery, or both. When the share price remains materially below the starting level, the added shares may still leave total portfolio value underwater.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.8 per share, BXP has a current yield of approximately 4.64% using the ending share price of $60.29. That same dividend rate, measured against the original purchase price of $124.80, implies a yield on cost of 3.72%.

These two yield measures answer different questions:

Current yield measures the annual dividend relative to today’s share price.

measures the annual dividend relative to today’s share price. Yield on cost measures the annual dividend relative to the original purchase price.

Current yield is more relevant for evaluating the stock today. Yield on cost can be useful for tracking the income productivity of a historical purchase, but it does not change the market value of the position or the return available from holding the shares going forward.

Key Takeaways From This 10-Year BXP Investment

Starting investment: $10,000.00

$10,000.00 Ending value: $7,254.78

$7,254.78 Total return: -27.47%

-27.47% Average annual return: -3.16%

-3.16% Primary offset to the price decline: $36.09 per share in reinvested dividends

The broader lesson is straightforward: for high-yield equities and REITs, dividend income is only one part of the total return equation. Entry valuation, business fundamentals, balance-sheet resilience, and sector outlook remain critical. In BXP’s case, the dividend stream provided meaningful support, but not enough to produce a positive 10-year result.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“Every day that you’re not selling an asset in your portfolio, you’re choosing to buy it.” — Sam Zell