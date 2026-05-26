“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A 20-year buy-and-hold investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) produced a strong long-term total return, illustrating how capital appreciation and dividend reinvestment can compound over time. Looking back to 2006 provides a useful case study in how a large health services company rewarded patient shareholders across a full market cycle that included recessions, recoveries, and major changes in the U.S. healthcare landscape.

The central question in any long-horizon stock investment is not simply whether the share price rises, but whether the underlying business can continue compounding value over many years. In Cigna’s case, the 20-year record shows meaningful wealth creation for investors who held through volatility and reinvested dividends.

CI 20-Year Return Summary

CI 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/26/2006 $10,000



05/26/2006 $102,890



05/22/2026 End date: 05/22/2026 Start price/share: $30.89 End price/share: $286.24 Starting shares: 323.73 Ending shares: 359.77 Dividends reinvested/share: $27.18 Total return: 929.80% Average annual return: 12.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $102,890.03

A $10,000 investment in CI on 05/26/2006 would have grown to $102,890.03 by 05/22/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 929.80% and an annualized return of 12.36%. In simple terms, the position increased by more than tenfold over the holding period.

Those figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, with dividend reinvestment assumed at the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

What Drove Cigna’s 20-Year Total Return?

Cigna’s long-term result reflects two sources of return:

Share price appreciation: The stock rose from $30.89 to $286.24 over the measurement period.

The stock rose from $30.89 to $286.24 over the measurement period. Dividend reinvestment: Over the past 20 years, the company paid $27.18 per share in dividends, which increased the share count from 323.73 to 359.77 in this example.

The increase in ending shares is important. Dividend reinvestment did not merely add cash income; it added ownership. Over a long enough period, even a moderate dividend yield can materially enhance total return when distributions are consistently redeployed into additional shares.

Dividend Reinvestment and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $6.24 per share, CI has a current yield of approximately 2.18% using the cited share price. That current yield is one way to value the income stream today, but it does not fully capture what a long-term holder experiences.

A separate measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2006 starting price of $30.89 and the current annualized dividend rate of $6.24, CI’s yield on cost works out to roughly 7.06%. For a long-term holder, that means the position now generates annual dividend income equal to more than 7% of the original per-share purchase price, before considering the benefit of any reinvested shares.

Why the 20-Year View Matters

Short-term stock performance often reflects sentiment, valuation compression or expansion, and macroeconomic shocks. A 20-year holding period shifts the emphasis toward business durability, earnings power, capital allocation, and the ability to keep returning cash to shareholders. That is especially relevant in healthcare, where scale, pricing discipline, benefit design, pharmacy services, and underwriting execution can all influence long-run results.

Cigna’s evolution over time also matters in interpreting the historical return. The company today is not simply the same business it was in 2006; it has grown and repositioned through acquisitions, divestitures, and operating expansion, including a larger role in pharmacy benefit management and healthcare services. For long-term shareholders, buy-and-hold success often depends on a company’s ability to adapt its business mix while preserving profitability and cash-generation capacity.

Key Takeaways From This CI Buy-and-Hold Example

Capital compounded meaningfully: $10,000 grew to more than $102,000 over 20 years.

$10,000 grew to more than $102,000 over 20 years. Dividend reinvestment added value: Reinvested payouts increased the share count and enhanced ending wealth.

Reinvested payouts increased the share count and enhanced ending wealth. Annualized returns matter: A 12.36% average annual return over two decades is more informative than the headline total return alone.

A 12.36% average annual return over two decades is more informative than the headline total return alone. Business durability is central: Long-term outcomes are usually tied to whether the underlying company can sustain earnings and cash flow through changing market conditions.

Historical performance does not answer how CI shares will perform over the next 20 years, but it does show what long-term compounding can look like when a business delivers sustained shareholder returns across an extended period.

“The key to investing is not assessing how much an industry is going to affect society, or how much it will grow, but rather