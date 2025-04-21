This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a twenty year holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 20 years to 2005, investors considering an investment into shares of Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full twenty year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

DLTR 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/21/2005 $10,000



04/21/2005 $97,880



04/17/2025 End date: 04/17/2025 Start price/share: $8.08 End price/share: $79.14 Starting shares: 1,237.62 Ending shares: 1,237.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 879.46% Average annual return: 12.08% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $97,880.94

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.08%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $97,880.94 today (as of 04/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 879.46% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” — Benjamin Franklin