The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a decade-long holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS) back in 2015, holding through to today.

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.12%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $13,598.85 today (as of 05/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 35.97% (something to think about: how might GIS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 10 years, General Mills Inc has paid $20.56/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.4/share, we calculate that GIS has a current yield of approximately 4.38%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.4 against the original $56.82/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.71%.

