“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|04/21/2015
|
|End date:
|04/17/2025
|Start price/share:
|$35.39
|End price/share:
|$60.70
|Starting shares:
|282.57
|Ending shares:
|282.57
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|71.52%
|Average annual return:
|5.54%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$17,143.79
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.54%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $17,143.79 today (as of 04/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 71.52% (something to think about: how might CNC shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“To achieve satisfactory investment results is easier than most people realize; to achieve superior results is harder than it looks.” — Benjamin Graham