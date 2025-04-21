“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

04/17/2025 End date: 04/17/2025 Start price/share: $35.39 End price/share: $60.70 Starting shares: 282.57 Ending shares: 282.57 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 71.52% Average annual return: 5.54% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,143.79

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.54%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $17,143.79 today (as of 04/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 71.52% (something to think about: how might CNC shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“To achieve satisfactory investment results is easier than most people realize; to achieve superior results is harder than it looks.” — Benjamin Graham