“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE: FE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

06/13/2025 End date: 06/13/2025 Start price/share: $40.51 End price/share: $40.34 Starting shares: 246.85 Ending shares: 305.45 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.04 Total return: 23.22% Average annual return: 4.27% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,322.46

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.27%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,322.46 today (as of 06/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 23.22% (something to think about: how might FE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that FirstEnergy Corp paid investors a total of $8.04/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.78/share, we calculate that FE has a current yield of approximately 4.41%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.78 against the original $40.51/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.89%.

