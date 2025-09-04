One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

ADSK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 09/06/2005 $10,000



09/06/2005 $73,038



09/03/2025 End date: 09/03/2025 Start price/share: $43.44 End price/share: $317.51 Starting shares: 230.20 Ending shares: 230.20 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 630.92% Average annual return: 10.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $73,038.35

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.45%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $73,038.35 today (as of 09/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 630.92% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Every once in a while, the market does something so stupid it takes your breath away.” — Jim Cramer