“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Hologic Inc (NASD: HOLX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

HOLX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 09/04/2020 $10,000



09/04/2020 $11,374



09/03/2025 End date: 09/03/2025 Start price/share: $58.24 End price/share: $66.24 Starting shares: 171.70 Ending shares: 171.70 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 13.74% Average annual return: 2.61% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,374.92

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.61%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,374.92 today (as of 09/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 13.74% (something to think about: how might HOLX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” — Benjamin Graham