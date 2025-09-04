“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Hologic Inc (NASD: HOLX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|09/04/2020
|
|End date:
|09/03/2025
|Start price/share:
|$58.24
|End price/share:
|$66.24
|Starting shares:
|171.70
|Ending shares:
|171.70
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|13.74%
|Average annual return:
|2.61%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$11,374.92
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.61%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $11,374.92 today (as of 09/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 13.74% (something to think about: how might HOLX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” — Benjamin Graham