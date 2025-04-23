Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Cisco Systems Inc (NASD: CSCO) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

CSCO 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/25/2005 $10,000



04/25/2005 $47,853



04/22/2025 End date: 04/22/2025 Start price/share: $17.48 End price/share: $55.04 Starting shares: 572.08 Ending shares: 868.78 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.89 Total return: 378.18% Average annual return: 8.14% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $47,853.48

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.14%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $47,853.48 today (as of 04/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 378.18% (something to think about: how might CSCO shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Cisco Systems Inc paid investors a total of $15.89/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.64/share, we calculate that CSCO has a current yield of approximately 2.98%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.64 against the original $17.48/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 17.05%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“If you are not willing to own a stock for 10 years, do not even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” — Warren Buffett