The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

12/15/2025 End date: 12/15/2025 Start price/share: $28.17 End price/share: $207.58 Starting shares: 354.99 Ending shares: 354.99 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 636.88% Average annual return: 10.50% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $73,742.99

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.50%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $73,742.99 today (as of 12/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 636.88% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“You can’t restate a dividend.” — Malon Wilkus