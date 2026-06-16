“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year investment in Equinix Inc (NASD: EQIX) produced a strong total return, combining substantial share-price appreciation with the incremental benefit of reinvested dividends. Using a starting investment date of 06/16/2016 and an ending date of 06/15/2026, a $10,000 position in EQIX would have grown to $34,198.28. That result translates to a total return of 241.87% and an average annual return of 13.08%.

Equinix is widely followed as a data center REIT, with operations tied to digital infrastructure, colocation, and interconnection services. That business model has historically given the stock exposure to long-term themes such as cloud adoption, enterprise network density, and rising demand for mission-critical data center capacity. For long-horizon investors, those structural drivers help explain why EQIX has delivered meaningful compounded returns over time.

EQIX 10-Year Return Details

EQIX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/16/2016 $10,000



06/16/2016 $34,198



06/15/2026 End date: 06/15/2026 Start price/share: $377.46 End price/share: $1,064.38 Starting shares: 26.49 Ending shares: 32.12 Dividends reinvested/share: $125.59 Total return: 241.87% Average annual return: 13.08% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $34,198.28

The result is straightforward: a $10,000 investment in EQIX made 10 years ago would be worth $34,198.28 as of 06/15/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. In practical terms, the investment more than tripled over the period. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

How Much of the Return Came From Dividends?

EQIX has not been a high-yield stock in the traditional REIT sense, but dividends still contributed meaningfully to long-term total return. Over the 10-year period shown above, Equinix paid $125.59 per share in dividends that were assumed to be reinvested into additional shares. That reinvestment increased the share count from 26.49 shares to 32.12 shares.

This distinction matters. Price appreciation drove most of the gain, but dividend reinvestment added incremental compounding by purchasing more shares along the way. That is one reason total return is a more complete measure than price return alone, especially over long holding periods.

Key takeaways from the 10-year EQIX investment: $10,000 grew to $34,198.28.

Total return was 241.87%.

Average annual return was 13.08%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 26.49 to 32.12.

The majority of the gain came from share-price appreciation, with dividends providing additional compounding.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $20.64 per share, EQIX has a current yield of approximately 1.94% using the ending share price of $1,064.38. That is a modest current yield, which is consistent with a stock whose total-return profile has relied more heavily on capital appreciation than on income distribution.

Yield on cost offers a different perspective. Using the same $20.64 annualized dividend against the original purchase price of $377.46 per share, the yield on cost comes to roughly 5.47%. In other words, the income generated by each original share purchase is now materially higher relative to the initial entry price than the stock’s headline current yield suggests.

Why Equinix Has Been a Strong Long-Term Compounder

Equinix occupies a distinctive position within real estate and digital infrastructure. Its assets are not conventional office, retail, or residential properties; they are highly specialized data centers that support enterprise IT deployments, network ecosystems, and cloud connectivity. That positioning has historically supported premium valuations, but it has also reflected the strategic importance of the company’s infrastructure footprint.

Several business characteristics have helped underpin long-term performance:

Recurring revenue from long-duration customer relationships and mission-critical infrastructure.

Exposure to secular growth in data traffic, hybrid cloud adoption, and interconnection demand.

Global scale, which can be difficult and expensive to replicate.

A REIT structure that returns capital through dividends while still allowing for growth investment.

At the same time, strong historical returns do not eliminate the importance of valuation, financing conditions, and execution. For data center REITs, interest rates, capital intensity, power availability, and competitive supply can all affect future returns. That makes total-return history informative, but not sufficient on its own.

What This 10-Year Return Example Shows

The EQIX example highlights three points that tend to matter in long-term equity investing. First, compounding becomes more visible over multi-year periods than over short intervals. Second, total return is the relevant metric, not just price change. Third, businesses tied to durable structural demand can justify long holding periods even when the initial yield is relatively low.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Value investing means really asking what are the best values, and not assuming that because something looks expensive that it is, or assuming that because a stock is down in price and trades at low multiples that it is a bargain.” — Bill Miller