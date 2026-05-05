“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is long enough to test whether a stock has delivered durable shareholder value rather than short-term market momentum. For Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH), the five-year total return from May 5, 2021 through May 4, 2026 was deeply negative, even after accounting for dividends and dividend reinvestment.

Zimmer Biomet 5-Year Investment Result

ZBH 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/05/2021 $10,000



05/05/2021 $5,114



05/04/2026 End date: 05/04/2026 Start price/share: $168.50 End price/share: $82.67 Starting shares: 59.35 Ending shares: 61.88 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.78 Total return: -48.84% Average annual return: -12.55% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,114.45

A $10,000 investment in Zimmer Biomet made on 05/05/2021 would have fallen to $5,114.45 by 05/04/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That translates to a total return of -48.84% and an annualized return of -12.55%.

Those figures indicate that dividends provided only limited offset to the decline in the share price. The stock fell from $168.50 to $82.67 over the period, a drop large enough that reinvested income did not materially change the overall result.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Key Takeaways From the ZBH Total Return

The outcome highlights a basic point about dividend-paying stocks: yield matters, but price change usually matters more. Over this five-year period, Zimmer Biomet paid $4.78 per share in dividends that were reinvested, increasing the share count from 59.35 to 61.88. Even so, the additional shares were ultimately worth less because the market value of the stock declined so sharply.

In brief: Initial investment: $10,000

Ending value: $5,114.45

Total return with dividends reinvested: -48.84%

Annualized return: -12.55%

Dividend reinvestment increased share count, but did not overcome capital losses

How Dividends Affected the Result

Zimmer Biomet remained a dividend payer throughout the period, and the reinvestment assumption modestly increased ownership over time. Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.96 per share, ZBH has a current yield of approximately 1.16% using the ending share price shown above.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using a $0.96 annualized dividend and the initial purchase price of $168.50, the yield on cost is approximately 0.57%.

That distinction is important. Current yield reflects what a new buyer may earn at today’s price, while yield on cost shows how much income the original 2021 investment now generates relative to the capital initially committed. In this case, both measures remain modest, which helps explain why income was not sufficient to counterbalance the stock’s price decline.

What This Says About Long-Term Stock Returns

Five-year return analysis is useful because it captures more than a single earnings cycle or short-lived shift in market sentiment. For medical technology companies such as Zimmer Biomet, long-term returns can be shaped by a combination of procedure volumes, product mix, margin performance, execution on innovation, hospital spending patterns, and valuation changes. When a stock begins a holding period from a relatively elevated price, even steady operations may not be enough to support acceptable shareholder returns.

For investors reviewing Zimmer Biomet today, the historical result underscores the need to separate business quality from investment outcome. A company can maintain a market presence, continue paying dividends, and still produce a weak total return if earnings growth, valuation, or both move in the wrong direction.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“I’d like to live as a poor man with lots of money.” — Pablo Picasso