“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) delivered a strong 10-year total return for investors who bought in May 2016 and reinvested dividends through May 2026. Over that period, a hypothetical $10,000 investment grew to $32,570.44, illustrating how long-term holding periods, share-price appreciation, and dividend reinvestment can combine to produce substantial compounded returns.

Albemarle is a specialty chemicals company with operations tied to lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Over the past decade, the stock’s performance has been shaped in large part by investor expectations for lithium demand, electric-vehicle supply chain growth, commodity-price cycles, and periodic re-rating of the company’s earnings power. That backdrop helps explain both the strength of the long-run return and the importance of evaluating total return rather than price performance alone.

ALB 10-Year Return Details

ALB 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/05/2016 $10,000



05/05/2016 $32,570



05/04/2026 End date: 05/04/2026 Start price/share: $67.10 End price/share: $190.69 Starting shares: 149.03 Ending shares: 170.74 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.92 Total return: 225.58% Average annual return: 12.53% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $32,570.44

A 225.58% total return over 10 years equates to an average annual return of 12.53%, based on the figures above. In practical terms, the initial capital more than tripled. That is a notable outcome for a single equity position over a full market cycle that included changing interest-rate regimes, pandemic disruption, inflation shocks, and sharp swings in commodity-linked valuations.

What Drove Albemarle’s 10-Year Return?

The largest driver of Albemarle’s long-term return was share-price appreciation. The stock rose from $67.10 to $190.69 over the holding period, reflecting a substantial increase in the market value assigned to the business. Dividend reinvestment added meaningfully as well, increasing the share count from 149.03 shares to 170.74 shares.

That distinction matters. For companies operating in cyclical or commodity-sensitive segments, the path of returns can be uneven even when the ending result is attractive. Albemarle has been a case study in that dynamic. Lithium exposure has offered powerful upside during periods of strong pricing and demand expectations, but it has also introduced volatility as investors reassessed supply growth, battery economics, and the timing of downstream adoption trends.

The Role of Dividends in ALB Total Return

Over the period shown, Albemarle paid $14.92 per share in dividends, with the calculation assuming those cash distributions were reinvested using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. Reinvestment is a key part of total return analysis because it captures the incremental share accumulation that occurs over time. In this case, that process increased the position by more than 21 shares beyond the original share count.

Dividend income was not the dominant return driver for ALB over the past decade, but it still contributed to compounding. That is especially relevant in longer holding periods, where even modest yields can add incremental value when distributions are consistently reinvested.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.62 per share, ALB has a current yield of approximately 0.85% based on the ending share price of $190.69. Measured against the original purchase price of $67.10, that same annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of about 1.27%.

Yield on cost can be a useful retrospective measure because it shows how income generation has evolved relative to an investor’s original entry point. It is not a valuation tool, but it does help illustrate how a long holding period can gradually improve the income profile of a position, even when the stock is better known for capital appreciation than for high current yield.

Key Takeaways From This 10-Year ALB Investment

Starting investment: $10,000.00

Ending value: $32,570.44

Total return: 225.58%

Annualized return: 12.53%

Dividend reinvestment increased shares from 149.03 to 170.74

Current annualized dividend rate used in the yield calculation: $1.62 per share

The broader lesson is that long-term stock returns often come from multiple sources operating together: price appreciation, cash dividends, and reinvestment discipline. Albemarle’s 10-year result shows how that combination can produce strong compounded growth, even when the underlying business operates in markets that can be highly cyclical.

“Searching for companies is like looking for grubs under rocks: if you turn over 10 rocks you’ll likely find one grub; if you turn over 20 rocks you’ll find two.” — Peter Lynch