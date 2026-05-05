“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is long enough to test whether a stock has delivered meaningful value through both price performance and dividends. For Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), the result over the past five years was modest: a $10,000 investment made on 05/05/2021 grew to $10,349.79 by 05/04/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 3.49% and an annualized return of 0.69%.

This Allegion total return profile is notable because the share price declined over the period, making dividends the primary driver of the positive outcome. That distinction matters. It shows how reinvested cash distributions can partially offset weak price appreciation, while also illustrating that dividend income alone does not necessarily produce strong overall returns if valuation multiples compress or earnings growth fails to translate into stock performance.

ALLE 5-Year Return Details

ALLE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/05/2021 $10,000



05/05/2021 $10,349



05/04/2026 End date: 05/04/2026 Start price/share: $136.24 End price/share: $132.49 Starting shares: 73.40 Ending shares: 78.11 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.50 Total return: 3.49% Average annual return: 0.69% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,349.79

Using the figures above, a $10,000 position in Allegion opened at $136.24 per share would have purchased 73.40 shares. With dividends reinvested over time, the share count rose to 78.11 shares. Even though the ending share price of $132.49 was below the entry price, the additional shares accumulated through reinvestment were enough to keep the total return positive.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Allegion’s Five-Year Return?

The core takeaway is straightforward: income mattered more than capital appreciation. Over this period, Allegion’s stock price moved slightly lower, but dividend payments helped offset that decline. For holders focused on total return, this is the critical distinction between price return and shareholder return.

In practical terms, Allegion produced three separate effects for shareholders:

Share price declined from $136.24 to $132.49.

Cash dividends totaled $7.50 per share over the five-year period examined.

Dividend reinvestment increased the position from 73.40 shares to 78.11 shares.

That combination resulted in a positive but narrow total return. It also underscores an important point for dividend investors: a stock can generate income consistently and still deliver limited compounded growth if the underlying share price does not trend upward over time.

Dividend Reinvestment and Compounding

Dividend reinvestment can materially change long-term results, especially over multi-year holding periods. In this case, reinvested distributions added roughly 4.71 shares to the original position. Those extra shares then participated in any subsequent dividend payments and in the ending market value of the investment.

The calculation assumes dividends were automatically reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That methodology is useful because it isolates the mechanics of compounding. It also provides a more complete picture than looking at the stock chart alone, particularly for companies that return part of shareholder value through regular cash dividends.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.20 per share, ALLE has a current yield of approximately 1.66%. Measured against the original purchase price of $136.24, that same dividend rate implies a yield on cost of about 1.62%.

Yield on cost is useful as a retrospective measure of income generation relative to an investor’s entry price. Current yield, by contrast, reflects the stock’s present income profile based on the current market price. Both metrics are informative, but they answer different questions:

Current yield: What income rate does the stock offer at today’s price?

What income rate does the stock offer at today’s price? Yield on cost: What income rate does the current dividend represent relative to the original purchase price?

How to Interpret the Result

A 3.49% total return over five years is positive in nominal terms, but it is a weak outcome for a full market cycle length holding period. The result suggests that Allegion preserved capital more effectively than it compounded it. For investors evaluating long-term performance, that distinction is important: modest positive returns can still represent opportunity cost when compared with stronger equity alternatives or even with lower-risk assets over certain intervals.

At the same time, the result demonstrates why dividend-paying stocks are often analyzed on a total return basis rather than by price movement alone. Without reinvested dividends, this investment would have shown a negative price return. With reinvestment, it remained slightly positive. That does not transform the result into a strong performance, but it does show the stabilizing role dividends can play.

More broadly, a five-year lookback is most useful when paired with forward questions about earnings durability, margin resilience, capital allocation, and valuation. Historical total return shows what happened. It does not, by itself, determine what happens next.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep.” — Robert Kiyosaki