“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASD: CDNS) illustrates how durable business execution and sustained compounding can reshape portfolio outcomes over time. Using a 20-year holding period beginning on 05/05/2006 and ending on 05/04/2026, CDNS generated a strong total return driven primarily by share price appreciation rather than dividend income.

Cadence Design Systems is a leading provider of electronic design automation software and related semiconductor design tools. Its business sits deep in the chip design ecosystem, where switching costs, technical complexity, and long product cycles can support recurring customer relationships. That positioning helps explain why long-duration shareholders have been rewarded so substantially.

CDNS 20-Year Return Summary

CDNS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/05/2006 $10,000



05/05/2006 $180,650



05/04/2026 End date: 05/04/2026 Start price/share: $19.35 End price/share: $349.51 Starting shares: 516.80 Ending shares: 516.80 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,706.25% Average annual return: 15.56% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $180,650.42

What a $10,000 Investment in CDNS Turned Into

A $10,000 investment in Cadence Design Systems on 05/05/2006 would have grown to $180,650.42 by 05/04/2026, based on the figures shown above. Because the company did not pay dividends over this measurement period, the result reflects pure capital appreciation. In practical terms, the original investment increased by more than 18 times.

The annualized return of 15.56% is particularly notable because compounding at that rate over two decades produces an outcome that looks disproportionate to the yearly figure. This is the core lesson in long-horizon equity investing: when a business compounds value consistently, the largest gains often emerge in the later years of the holding period.

Why Cadence Design Systems Has Been a Strong Long-Term Compounder

Cadence operates in a specialized segment of software tied to semiconductor and systems design. The company’s tools are embedded in customer workflows that are highly technical, difficult to replace, and central to product development. That can create a business model with several attractive features:

Mission-critical software: Design tools are essential to chip and system development, not discretionary add-ons.

Design tools are essential to chip and system development, not discretionary add-ons. High switching costs: Customers invest significant time and expertise in existing design environments.

Customers invest significant time and expertise in existing design environments. Long product cycles: Semiconductor design programs often span years, supporting recurring demand.

Semiconductor design programs often span years, supporting recurring demand. Exposure to structural growth: Rising chip complexity, advanced packaging, AI workloads, and expanding compute requirements have increased the need for sophisticated design automation.

These characteristics do not guarantee uninterrupted returns, but they help explain why the market has often assigned premium valuations to leading electronic design automation companies. Businesses with durable competitive positions, recurring revenue elements, and exposure to secular technology growth can support long periods of earnings expansion.

Key Takeaways From the 20-Year CDNS Return

For quick reference, the main conclusions from this 20-year CDNS investment are straightforward:

Starting amount: $10,000

$10,000 Ending amount: $180,650.42

$180,650.42 Total return: 1,706.25%

1,706.25% Annualized return: 15.56%

15.56% Dividend contribution: None during the period shown

This performance underscores an important distinction in equity analysis. Not all strong long-term returns come from dividend reinvestment or multiple expansion alone. In some cases, shareholder value is created primarily through sustained growth in the underlying business, which then translates into substantial share price appreciation over extended periods.

A Useful Perspective on Long-Term Stock Returns

Historical return analysis is most useful when it is treated as a case study in business quality and compounding rather than as a prediction tool. A stock that performed exceptionally well over the past 20 years did so within a specific mix of industry structure, competitive execution, profitability, and market valuation. The more relevant question is not whether the past can repeat exactly, but whether the business retains the attributes that supported durable value creation in the first place.

The figures above were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santayana