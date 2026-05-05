“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year buy-and-hold investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) produced a positive but modest total return. Using dividend reinvestment, a $10,000 investment made on 05/05/2016 would have grown to $12,977.69 as of 05/04/2026, equivalent to a total return of 29.73% and an annualized return of 2.64%.

That result highlights a basic but important point in long-term equity analysis: total return depends on both share-price appreciation and cash distributions. In UHS’s case, the stock advanced over the period, and reinvested dividends added incrementally to ending value, but the overall compounding rate remained relatively restrained over the full decade.

UHS 10-Year Return Details

UHS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/05/2016 $10,000



05/05/2016 $12,977



05/04/2026 End date: 05/04/2026 Start price/share: $133.57 End price/share: $166.07 Starting shares: 74.87 Ending shares: 78.12 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.10 Total return: 29.73% Average annual return: 2.64% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,977.69

What Drove the 10-Year Return?

The mechanics of the return were straightforward:

UHS share price increased from $133.57 to $166.07.

Dividends paid over the holding period totaled $6.10 per share.

Reinvestment increased the share count from 74.87 to 78.12 shares.

The combination of price appreciation and reinvested income lifted the position value to $12,977.69.

Viewed another way, the investment generated a positive nominal return, but one that was not especially strong for a full market cycle. A 2.64% annualized return suggests that most of the value creation came gradually rather than through multiple expansion or a pronounced rerating in the stock.

That distinction matters when evaluating a buy-and-hold result. A stock can be operationally resilient and still deliver only middling shareholder returns if the starting valuation is demanding, earnings growth is uneven, or sector sentiment compresses over time. Long holding periods do not eliminate valuation risk; they simply spread it over a broader window.

Dividend Contribution and Yield on Cost

Dividends were a smaller contributor to the UHS total return profile than they would be for a higher-yield healthcare name. Based on the figures above, dividend reinvestment added modestly to share accumulation over the decade, increasing the position from 74.87 shares to 78.12 shares.

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.80 per share, UHS has a current yield of approximately 0.48% based on the ending share price of $166.07. On the original purchase price of $133.57, that equates to a yield on cost of about 0.60%.

Yield on cost can be a useful reference point for long-term holders, but it should be interpreted carefully. It measures the current dividend relative to the original entry price, not relative to current market value or alternative uses of capital today. For ongoing portfolio decisions, current yield and forward cash-flow expectations usually matter more than historical cost basis.

What This Says About a Buy-and-Hold Strategy in UHS

A decade-long holding period in UHS rewarded patience, but not dramatically. The stock preserved and modestly grew capital, and dividend reinvestment improved the outcome at the margin. Still, the overall return profile underscores that a long holding period alone does not guarantee strong compounding.

For healthcare operators such as Universal Health Services, long-term returns tend to reflect a combination of earnings growth, reimbursement dynamics, operating execution, capital allocation, and the valuation paid at entry. When the dividend yield is low, the burden of return falls more heavily on business performance and the multiple investors are willing to assign to that performance.

In practical terms, UHS’s 10-year buy-and-hold result offers a useful case study: reinvested dividends helped, but the primary determinant of outcome remained the stock’s underlying appreciation. Investors assessing the next 10 years will likely focus less on the historical yield contribution and more on whether future earnings growth and valuation support a meaningfully stronger total return.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator. This means that he should be able to justify every purchase he makes and each price he pays by impersonal, objective reasoning that satisfies him that he is getting more than his money’s worth for his purchase.” — Benjamin Graham