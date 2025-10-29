“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

ACN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/29/2020 $10,000



10/29/2020 $12,575



10/28/2025 End date: 10/28/2025 Start price/share: $216.44 End price/share: $253.35 Starting shares: 46.20 Ending shares: 49.65 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.08 Total return: 25.78% Average annual return: 4.69% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,575.52

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.69%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,575.52 today (as of 10/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 25.78% (something to think about: how might ACN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Accenture plc paid investors a total of $22.08/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.52/share, we calculate that ACN has a current yield of approximately 2.57%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.52 against the original $216.44/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.19%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” — Benjamin Graham