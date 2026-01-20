Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

DLTR 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 01/20/2016
$10,000

01/20/2016		   $18,401

01/16/2026
End date: 01/16/2026
Start price/share: $76.03
End price/share: $139.95
Starting shares: 131.53
Ending shares: 131.53
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 84.07%
Average annual return: 6.29%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $18,401.43

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $18,401.43 today (as of 01/16/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 84.07% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.” — William Feather