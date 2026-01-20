“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

DLTR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 01/20/2016 $10,000



01/20/2016 $18,401



01/16/2026 End date: 01/16/2026 Start price/share: $76.03 End price/share: $139.95 Starting shares: 131.53 Ending shares: 131.53 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 84.07% Average annual return: 6.29% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,401.43

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $18,401.43 today (as of 01/16/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 84.07% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.” — William Feather