“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.
|Start date:
|01/20/2016
|
|End date:
|01/16/2026
|Start price/share:
|$76.03
|End price/share:
|$139.95
|Starting shares:
|131.53
|Ending shares:
|131.53
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|84.07%
|Average annual return:
|6.29%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$18,401.43
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $18,401.43 today (as of 01/16/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 84.07% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.” — William Feather