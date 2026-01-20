“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of eBay Inc. (NASD: EBAY) back in 2006. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|01/20/2006
|
|End date:
|01/16/2026
|Start price/share:
|$18.93
|End price/share:
|$93.03
|Starting shares:
|528.26
|Ending shares:
|593.42
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$6.04
|Total return:
|452.06%
|Average annual return:
|8.92%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$55,240.08
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.92%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $55,240.08 today (as of 01/16/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 452.06% (something to think about: how might EBAY shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that eBay Inc. paid investors a total of $6.04/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.16/share, we calculate that EBAY has a current yield of approximately 1.25%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.16 against the original $18.93/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.60%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham