The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of eBay Inc. (NASD: EBAY) back in 2006. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

EBAY 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/20/2006 $10,000



01/20/2006 $55,240



01/16/2026 End date: 01/16/2026 Start price/share: $18.93 End price/share: $93.03 Starting shares: 528.26 Ending shares: 593.42 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.04 Total return: 452.06% Average annual return: 8.92% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $55,240.08

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.92%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $55,240.08 today (as of 01/16/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 452.06% (something to think about: how might EBAY shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that eBay Inc. paid investors a total of $6.04/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.16/share, we calculate that EBAY has a current yield of approximately 1.25%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.16 against the original $18.93/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.60%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham