The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

MO 20-Year Return Details Start date: 09/19/2005 $10,000



09/19/2005 $128,691



09/17/2025 End date: 09/17/2025 Start price/share: $72.98 End price/share: $65.51 Starting shares: 137.02 Ending shares: 1,964.53 Dividends reinvested/share: $126.12 Total return: 1,186.96% Average annual return: 13.62% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $128,691.98

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.62%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $128,691.98 today (as of 09/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,186.96% (something to think about: how might MO shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Altria Group Inc paid investors a total of $126.12/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.24/share, we calculate that MO has a current yield of approximately 6.47%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.24 against the original $72.98/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.87%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“If you’re prepared to invest in a company, then you ought to be able to explain why in simple language that a fifth grader could understand, and quickly enough so the fifth grader won’t get bored.” — Peter Lynch