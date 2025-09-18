“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|09/19/2005
|
|End date:
|09/17/2025
|Start price/share:
|$72.98
|End price/share:
|$65.51
|Starting shares:
|137.02
|Ending shares:
|1,964.53
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$126.12
|Total return:
|1,186.96%
|Average annual return:
|13.62%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$128,691.98
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.62%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $128,691.98 today (as of 09/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,186.96% (something to think about: how might MO shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Altria Group Inc paid investors a total of $126.12/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.24/share, we calculate that MO has a current yield of approximately 6.47%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.24 against the original $72.98/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.87%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“If you’re prepared to invest in a company, then you ought to be able to explain why in simple language that a fifth grader could understand, and quickly enough so the fifth grader won’t get bored.” — Peter Lynch