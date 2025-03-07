“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

WBD 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/09/2015 $10,000



03/09/2015 $3,261



03/06/2025 End date: 03/06/2025 Start price/share: $32.81 End price/share: $10.70 Starting shares: 304.79 Ending shares: 304.79 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -67.39% Average annual return: -10.60% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $3,261.18

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.60%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $3,261.18 today (as of 03/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -67.39% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“In the long run, it’s not just how much money you make that will determine your future prosperity. It’s how much of that money you put to work by saving it and investing it.” — Peter Lynch